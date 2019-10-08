Italian Open

Rulers of Rome: Serena, Maria and a decade of champions

The clay season would this week have been focused on the Internazionali BNL d'Italia where Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Elina Svitolina have tasted multiple success over the past 10 years. Take a look back at the singles' champions since 2010.

Clay court specialist María José Martínez Sánchez beat Jelena Jankovic, 7-6(5), 7-5, in 2010 to claim the biggest title of her career.

Maria Sharapova beat WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki on the way to the final in 2011, where she defeated Samantha Stosur, 6-2, 6-4.

Sharapova was back to lift the crown in 2012, with Li Na beaten, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in a thrilling final.

Serena Williams took the honours in 2013, winning in Rome for the first tine since 2002. Victoria Azarenka was her final victim, 6-4, 6-3.

Williams was again the winner in 2014, when she disappointed the home crowd by beating Italy’s Sara Errani, 6-3, 6-0. (Getty)

In 2015, it was Sharapova who took her third title. She recorded a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Carla Suárez Navarro in the final. (Getty)

Williams wrestled the crown back in 2016. In an all-American final, she saw off the challenge of Madison Keys, 7-6(5), 6-3. (Getty)

Elina Svitolina broke the six-year Serena-Sharapova duopoly in 2017 by beating Simona Halep, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the final. (Getty)

Svitolina became a two-time winner in Rome, having defeated Simona Halep, 6-0, 6-4, in the 2018 showpiece. (Getty)
Karolina Pliskova beat Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 in the final to claim the 2019 crown

