Rulers of Rome: Serena, Maria and a decade of champions
The clay season would this week have been focused on the Internazionali BNL d'Italia where Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Elina Svitolina have tasted multiple success over the past 10 years. Take a look back at the singles' champions since 2010.
