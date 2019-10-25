WTA Finals 2019 Red Group: Barty, Osaka, Kvitova, Bencic
Top seed and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty headlines the Red Group, and is joined by Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic.
WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty picked up her first Grand Slam title in 2019, winning the French Open. (Getty)
Barty has won 51.5% of point on her second serve – more than anyone else on the Tour who has played more than three matches. (Getty)
Naomi Osaka’s qualification for the Shiseido WTA Finals was aided by her victory at the Australian Open in January. It meant she won back-to-back Grand Slams, having also won the 2018 US Open. (Getty)
Osaka, the WTA World No.3, is the second Japanese player to have qualified for the WTA Finals in back-to-back years after Kimiko Date did so from 1994-96. (Getty)
Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova is the WTA World No.6 and will be making her seventh appearance at the Shiseido WTA Finals, ranking her fourth among active players. (Getty)
Kvitova has won 80% of her service games on Tour in 2019 – more than any other player in the tournament. (Getty)
The WTA World No.7 Belinda Bencic has played more matches than any other player in the Shiseido WTA Finals with 64. She also has the most three-set wins on Tour and more wins over Top 10 players in 2019 than anyone else. (Getty)
She was the last player to qualify for the event thanks to her run to the final of the Kremlin Cup, which she won by defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets. (VTB Kremlin Cup)