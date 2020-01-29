2020 Australian Open

Rivalry Record: Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza

Wuhan 2014 was the setting for the first match between Garbiñe Muguruza and Simona Halep. It was won, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 by the Spaniard.

The next time the pair met was a 2015 Fed Cup tie. Again Muguruza was the victor, this time by a 6-4, 6-3 margin.

When the rivals first met on clay, in Stuttgart 2015, it was Halep who emerged the victory, coming from behind to win, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Back on hard courts, Muguruza sealed a stunning 6-1, 6-0 victory over Halep in the final of Cincinnati. It means she holds 3-0 record on the surface versus the Romanian.

In their last meeting, Halep got the better of a French Open semifinal encounter, 6-1, 6-4, leaving this rivalry evenly poised ahead of their Melbourne match up.

