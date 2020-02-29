Monterrey magic: Previous champions from Mexico
From Marion Bartoli in the first event 11 years ago to Garbiñe Muguruza last year, relive the former winners of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey.
Marion Bartoli won the first Monterrey event in 2009, overcoming Li Na 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova triumphed the following year, beating Daniela Hantuchova 1-6, 6-1, 6-0 (Getty)
The Russian returned to retain her crown in 2011, outlasting Jelena Jankovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 (Getty)
Hungary's Timea Babos was celebrating in 2012, following her 6-4, 6-4 win over Alexandra Cadantu (Getty)
Pavlyuchenkova took her third title in four years with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Angelique Kerber (Getty)
Ana Ivanovic won the battle of the Serbians in 2014, taking the trophy against Jovana Jaksic 6-2, 6-1 (Getty)
Timea Bacsinszky was all smiles in 2015 after the Swiss made it past Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 (Getty)
Heather Watson was the winner in 2016 after beating Kirsten Flipkens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 (Getty)
Pavlyuchenkova won her fourth Monterrey title in 2017, again beating Kerber in three sets - winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 (Getty)
Garbiñe Muguruza celebrates her success in 2018. The Spaniard beat 2012 winner Babos, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)
Muguruza maintained her Mexican wave by holding on to her crown last year, following Victoria Azarenka's retirement at 6-1, 3-1 down (Getty)