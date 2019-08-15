2022 Cincinnati

Photo gallery: The top moments from this year's Western & Southern Open.

The best photo from each day of the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Day 1: Serena Williams practices ahead of her blockbuster first-round against Emma Raducanu.

Day 2: Emma Raducanu strikes a running forehand en route to defeating Serena Williams in the first round.

Day 3: First-time doubles pairing Sloane Stephens and Anett Kontaveit bump fists during their second-round loss to Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs.

Day 4: Petra Kvitova serves during her third-round win over Ons Jabeur.

Day 5: Aryna Sabalenka lets it all out en route to a hard-fought quarterfinal win over Zhang Shuai.

Day 6: While rain prolonged Saturday's semifinals, Caroline Garcia and Petra Kvitova would each prevail in three sets.
Day 7: Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko fought off tough competition throughout the week to win their second title together.

Day 7: Caroline Garcia was the star of the show, winning her third tournament (on three different surfaces) since June.

