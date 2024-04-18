Player Retirements

Garbiñe Muguruza: A career in photos

Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza announced her retirement from tennis on April 20. From her statement-making debut to her major moments, take a look back at her career in photos.

Muguruza made a splash in her Hologic WTA Tour debut at the 2012 Miami Open. As an 18-year-old wild card, she upset No.9 seed Vera Zvonareva and No.24 seed Flavia Pennetta en route to the fourth round.

Muguruza's first Grand Slam main draw came at the 2012 US Open, where she pushed then-No.10 seed Sara Errani, that year's Roland Garros finalist, to three sets.

In 2013, Muguruza debuted at the two majors she'd eventually win. She lost in the second round of Roland Garros to former No.1 Jelena Jankovic.

The first of her 18 career main-draw match wins at Wimbledon came against Brit Anne Keothavong in the first round of the 2013 Championships.

Muguruza's first career WTA singles title came at the 2014 Hobart International, where she became the event's first Spanish singles champion.

Later in 2014, Muguruza, then 20, reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros as an unseeded surprise package.

That run included a famous second-round win over Serena Williams -- 6-2, 6-2 -- which was the most one-sided Grand Slam defeat of the American's career.

An unexpected run to the final at Wimbledon in 2015 helped Muguruza break into the Top 10 for the first time. She was the first Spanish woman in the singles final since Arantxa Sánchez Vicario in 1996.

Seeded No.20, she beat No.10 seed Angelique Kerber, No.5 seed Caroline Wonziacki, and former finalist Agnieszka Radwanska en route, before losing to Serena Williams. As a result, she hit what was then a new high of World No.9.

Muguruza also won the first of her three career WTA 1000 titles in 2015 with a triumph at the China Open in Beijing.

2015 also marked a career year for Muguruza in doubles. With fellow Spaniard Carla Suárez Navarro, she reached five finals, including at the season-ending WTA Finals.

In 2016, Muguruza reached Grand Slam glory for the first time with a victory in Paris. Seeded No.4, she lost her first set of the tournament and won her next 14.

Her run to the title included wins over former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and former finalist Samantha Stosur before beating Serena in the final.

The next year, Muguruza added to her Grand Slam title haul with a victory at Wimbledon by beating five-time champion Venus Williams in the final.

Her win over Venus Williams in the final also earned her the distinction of being the only player to ever defeat both Williams sisters in a major final.

As a consequence of results at the 2017 US Open, Muguruza rose to World No.1 on Sept. 11 -- a perch she held for four weeks. To end that year, she was named WTA Player of the Year.

Ranked outside the Top 30 two years later, a resurgent Muguruza beat three seeded players en route to the 2020 Australian Open final, her fourth Grand Slam final.

Though she finished as the runner-up to American Sofia Kenin in three sets, the result put Muguruza back on the map and sealed a return to the Top 20.

After a shortened 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muguruza returned with aplomb in 2021. A title in Dubai marked her most prestigious victory since the summer of 2017, and later that year, she returned to the Top 10.

Muguruza's resurgent stretch was capped with her biggest career title, as she won the season-ending WTA Finals in 2021 en route to ending the year at No.3 for a second time.

Muguruza was the first Spanish champion in the history of the event, and the first to reach the final since Sánchez Vicario nearly 30 years prior.

One of the Spaniard's final career milestones came on home soil in 2022. Her first-round win over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round in Madrid that year was the 300th WTA match win of her career.

Muguruza also played in a pair of Summer Olympics for Spain -- in 2016 and 2020 -- and posted a 10-4 combined record in Billie Jean King Cup play.

In all, Muguruza ended six seasons inside the Top 5 (2015-18, 2021-22), won 10 WTA singles titles and posted a career win-loss record of 449-238 (.654). Her $24,813,379 in career prize money ranks 13th on all-time list.

