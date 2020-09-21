Kiki Bertens plays her first match of the week when she meets former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg. Aryna Sabalenka and Ekaterina Alexandrova are among the seeded players also fighting for quarterfinal spots on Wednesday.

ORDER OF PLAY

PATRICE DOMINGUEZ -- 10:00 a.m. start

Zarina DIYAS (KAZ) vs. Nao HIBINO (JPN)

[3] Kiki BERTENS (NED) vs. Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)

[7] Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) vs. Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

Not before 4:30 p.m.

Anna BLINKOVA (RUS) vs. [4] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

COURT 1 -- 11:00 a.m. start

Sloane STEPHENS (USA) / Jil TEICHMANN (SUI) vs. [4] Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA)

[3] Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) / Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs. Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN)

[1] Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / Demi SCHUURS (NED) vs. Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) / Katarina SREBOTNIK (SLO)

MATCH POINTS

Former Top 5 players Kiki Bertens and Jelena Ostapenko will face off in the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Wednesday. Ostapenko won their first clash, at an ITF Challenger event in Poland in 2015, but Bertens won their two meetings after that in straight sets, including a second-round win at Madrid last year en route to the biggest title of the Dutchwoman's career.

World No.8 Bertens has won six of her 10 career WTA singles titles on clay, although her most recent title came on indoor hard earlier this year in St. Petersburg. This will be her first career match at the Strasbourg event, after a first-round bye in her debut appearance this season.

The biggest of Ostapenko's three career WTA singles titles also came on clay, when she charged to the 2017 Roland Garros championship as an unseeded player. Ostapenko, who is also making her first appearance in Strasbourg, would reach her first quarterfinal of the season with an upset of Bertens.

Aryna Sabalenka and Anna Blinkova will clash for the second time. Their previous meeting came on the grass courts of the ITF Challenger event in Manchester in 2017, where Sabalenka triumphed in a close three-setter.

In her Strasbourg debut last year, Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals, where she lost to eventual champion Dayana Yastremska. The World No.12 picked up her sixth career title earlier this year in Doha, but she is still seeking her first clay-court WTA title. Sabalenka has reached one clay-court final, at Lugano in 2018.

Blinkova is seeking her second Top 20 win of the season, having earlier ousted then-World No.8 Belinda Bencic in Shenzhen. An upset of Sabalenka would put Blinkova into her first quarterfinal of 2020.

Ekaterina Alexandrova and Katerina Siniakova will be meeting for the sixth time, with Alexandrova holding a 3-2 head-to-head lead. In their most recent meeting, Alexandrova defeated Siniakova in the Shenzhen first round earlier this year -- Alexandrova would go on to win her first-ever WTA singles title that week (and Siniakova would end up winning the doubles title at that event).

Zarina Diyas and Nao Hibino have split their four previous meetings. Their most recent encounter came in the round of 16 at Hiroshima last year, where Hibino advanced after Diyas retired while trailing 6-1, 3-2. Hibino went on to win her second career WTA singles title that very week.

Diyas is attempting to reach the Strasbourg quarterfinals for the third time. She has previously advanced to the last eight at this event in 2014 (lost to Christina McHale) and 2018 (lost to eventual champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova).