No.8 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic has, at long last, made it into the Wimbledon quarterfinals, defeating wildcard Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, 6-2, 6-3, on Monday.

In eight previous main-draw appearances at the grass-court major, former World No.1 Pliskova had never cracked the last eight. But fourth-round showings at the last two editions in 2018 and 2019 put her on the doorstep as her results trended upwards over the years in London.

Now, after a 75-minute victory over World No.65 Samsonova, Pliskova has cracked the code at SW19, meaning she has reached the quarterfinals or better at all four of the Grand Slam events.

"Super happy that I made it," Pliskova said in her post-match press conference. "It's my last Grand Slam which I was missing to go to the quarters."

In the first meeting between the powerful pair, it was Pliskova who dominated the tilt after swiftly erasing an early break. Pliskova finished the clash with 17 winners to just 11 from Samsonova, and the Czech also won a superb 83 percent of points behind her first serve.

"Really happy about the way I play, all the matches actually, they have been pretty similar from my side," Pliskova said. "I was super solid, especially today. I think we were super ready for her. I had two days to get ready to this match, and I think we did everything we could just to be ready for her game, for her serve, for everything, so I think it worked pretty well.

"Of course, always my game has been to be there. My serve, I think was serving quite good today. Everything worked well. I had good strategy, good tactics. I knew what to do, and I did everything what I had to do to win."

After coming undone with 25 unforced errors in this match, Samsonova's breakthrough grass-court season finally comes to an end after a career-altering 10-match winning streak, which spanned a stunning championship run in Germany and her Wimbledon main-draw debut.

Samsonova stormed to her first WTA singles title in Berlin as a qualifier mere weeks ago. She was subsequently given a wildcard into the Wimbledon main draw after hoisting her ranking from outside the Top 125 into the Top 70 just days before she was slated to contest the qualifying draw.

4 matches won.

0 sets lost.



The fiery Samsonova power game earned her a swift break for 2-1 after a return winner, but that would be the extent of her winning in the opening frame, as Pliskova reeled off five games in a row from there. Pliskova supplemented her typically strong serves and groundstrokes with deft footwork and occasional chip shots, steering her to the one-set lead.

A solid return game by Pliskova gave her a quick 3-1 advantage in the second set as well, and she demonstrated steeliness in the following game by fending off two break points and powering to a hold for 4-1 behind excellent forehands.

Currently ranked World No.13 — outside of the Top 10 for the first time in nearly five years — Pliskova calmly eased through the remainder of the match to lock up her career-best Wimbledon result, eyeing the possibility of an immediate return to the world’s ten best in the WTA singles rankings.

No.19 seed Karolina Muchova joined her fellow Czech in the quarterfinals, as she defeated No.30 seed Paula Badosa of Spain, 7-6(6), 6-4, in their fourth-round clash.

In the first meeting between the pair, Muchova took an hour and 33 minutes to oust recent Roland Garros quarterfinalist Badosa, coming back from a break down in the opening set, as well as erasing a huge deficit in the first-set tiebreak.

Muchova edged Badosa in winners by 21 to 16 as she continued her consistent vein of success at Wimbledon. Muchova has made the elite eight in both of her two main-draw appearances -- in 2019, she upset Pliskova in the round of 16 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Badosa took the early break lead at 2-0 and held onto that advantage all the way to 5-3, where she served for the set. But Muchova struck back at that juncture, punching a volley winner on break point to pull back on serve and restructure the opening frame.

Badosa earned another big advantage in the critical first-set tiebreak, drawing errors from Muchova to lead 5-2. But strong returns by Muchova helped her charge all the way back to 6-6, saving one set point at 6-5 in the process. Badosa then slammed an untimely double fault to cede a set point to Muchova, which the Czech converted at the end of a lengthy rally.

An exchange of breaks midway through the second set did little to decide matters, but Muchova pulled out her top grass-court play at 5-4, where a deft lob winner for 0-30 was followed by a forehand winner two points later, setting up match point. There, a Badosa miscue found the net, and Muchova had successfully matched her 2019 quarterfinal result.

