Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka commandingly returned to the fourth round in Melbourne, ousting Elina Svitolina with the loss of just two games. Jessica Pegula also moved into the fourth round for the second straight year.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka became the first player to reach the Round of 16 at this year's edition in Melbourne. The No.24 seed from Belarus dismissed No.15 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-0, 6-2.

Azarenka came into the match with an undefeated 4-0 record against Svitolina, and the former World No.1 maintained her mastery over her rival, sweeping to victory after just an hour and 7 minutes of play.

Between 2009 and 2016, Azarenka reached at least the fourth round in Melbourne for eight consecutive years, peaking with her two career Grand Slam titles in 2012 and 2013. But this year marks her first trip this far since then, and her ninth overall.

In her first match against a Top 20 player at this major since her 2016 quarterfinal run, Azarenka was in impressive form, with 17 winners to just nine unforced errors, and success at 11 of her 12 forays to the net.

Azarenka dominated from the jump, cruising through the first set in 26 minutes without facing a break point and eventually reeling off the first eight games of the tilt.

In the second set, Svitolina tried to battle her way into the match, getting on the scoreboard at last with a hold for 2-1. Svitolina garnered her first break point of the clash to level at 2-2, but more errors by the Ukrainian squandered that opportunity.

Svitolina gave Azarenka her sternest test of the day in the last game of the match, which took 10 minutes and forced Azarenka to save three of the four break points she faced all day. Azarenka saw five match points come and go, but she ultimately converted her sixth chance after a netted forehand return by Svitolina.

Pegula holds off Parrizas Diaz

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, has started her own streak of deep runs at the Australian Open. The No.21 seed from the United States has returned to the Round of 16 after defeating Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 7-6(3), 6-2.

Pegula reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in Melbourne last season, and the American is now just one win away from matching that showing following her 1-hour and 33-minute victory over World No.63 Parrizas Diaz.

At the age of 30, Parrizas Diaz had a breakthrough 2021, which she started barely inside the Top 200. Currently at her career-high ranking, she played her first Grand Slam event at the 2021 US Open and captured her first Grand Slam match-win this week.

But after a tight first set all the way through 3-3 in the tiebreak, Pegula took charge, winning the final four points of that breaker and easing through the second set. At 5-2 in the second set, Pegula converted her first match point with her seventh ace of the day.

....More to come from Melbourne Park as the day continues!