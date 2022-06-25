Breaking down the numbers behind the WTA's youth movement and the veterans aiming to hold them off at the third major of the season.

The Championships at Wimbledon is set to get underway on Monday. The WTA Insider team takes a closer look at the stats, streaks, and major milestones that will be put to the test over the fortnight.

Wimbledon 2022 Preview:

Debuts, milestones, and rarities

7: Players playing their first main draw at a Slam - Maja Chwalinska (POL), Catherine Harrison (USA), Mai Hontama (JPN), Ylena In-Albon (SUI), Sonay Kartal (GBR), Yuriko Miyazaki (GBR), Laura Pigossi (BRA).

4: Players seeded at a Slam for the first time - Martina Trevisan (No.22, 9th Grand Slam main draw appearance), Beatriz Haddad Maia (No.23, 9th MD appearance), Anhelina Kalinina (No.29, 7th MD appearance), Shelby Rogers (No.30, 29th MD appearance).

33: Players making their Wimbledon main draw debuts.

62: Consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances for Alizé Cornet, tying her with Japan's Ai Sugiyama for the longest women's streak in the Open Era. Cornet is on track to break the record at the US Open.

0: Times an unseeded player has made the Wimbledon final. The lowest-seeded player to win the title in the Open Era was Venus Williams in 2007 (No.31). The lowest-seeded finalist was Serena Williams in 2018 (No.25).

6: Times a woman seeded outside the Top 8 has won Wimbledon since seeding began in 1927: Maria Sharapova (2004), Venus Williams (2005 and 2007), Marion Bartoli (2013), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017) and Angelique Kerber (2018).

"When you bounce the ball you can hear a pin drop - only Centre Court has that vibe" 🤫#CentreCourt100 | @CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/wFheutE1W9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 24, 2022

7: Teenagers in the draw: Coco Gauff (18), Nastasja Schunk (18), Clara Tauson (19), Emma Raducanu (19), Zheng Qinwen (19), Diane Parry (19), and Marta Kostyuk (19 – turns 20 on June 28).

3: Consecutive seasons in which a teenager has won a major. The streak began with Bianca Andreescu's win at the 2019 US Open and continued with Iga Swiatek's victory at 2020 Roland Garros and Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

0: Times Coco Gauff has lost in the first week of Wimbledon.

11: Years since a player younger than 21-year-old Iga Swiatek was the top seed at Wimbledon (Caroline Wozniacki, 2011).

9: Years since a player won Wimbledon without losing a set (Marion Bartoli, 2011). This has happened just 10 times in the Open Era.

Veterans in the mix

5: Players in the draw with three or more grass-court titles: Serena Williams (8), Petra Kvitova (5), Karolina Pliskova (3), and Angelique Kerber (3), Caroline Garcia (3).

4: Players in the draw who have won 100 or more main draw matches at the majors: Serena Williams (365), Petra Kvitova (119), Angelique Kerber (118), and Simona Halep (107).

5: Wimbledon champions in the draw: Serena Williams (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016), Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017), Angelique Kerber (2018), Simona Halep (2019).

122: Grass-court wins for Serena Williams in her career. With a 107-15 record, Serena is the only player in the draw with more than 100 grass-court victories.

30: Players aged 30 or older in this year's draw:

Serena Williams (40), Kaia Kanepi (37), Kirsten Flipkens (36), Tatjana Maria (34), Andrea Petkovic (34), Angelique Kerber (34), Mihaela Buzarnescu (34), Zhang Shuai (33), Lesia Tsurenko (33), Yanina Wickmayer (32), Alizé Cornet (32), Petra Kvitova (32), Madison Brengle (32), Sorana Cirstea (32), Kristina Kucova (32), Alison Riske (31), Irina-Camelia Begu (31), Arantxa Rus (31), Rebecca Marino (31), Petra Martic (31), Misaki Doi (31), Nuria Parrizas Diaz (30), Simona Halep (30), Ekaterine Gorgodze (30), Camila Giorgi (30), Wang Qiang (30), Magda Linette (30), Karolina Pliskova (30), Christina McHale (30), Heather Watson (30).

Swiatek setting the standard

35: Consecutive wins for World No.1 Iga Swiatek. Her streak is currently tied with Venus Williams' 35-match win streak in 2000.

1997: The last time a player won 36 consecutive matches. A win for Swiatek in the first round would make her the first player since Martina Hingis in 1997 to tally 36 consecutive wins.

The 10 longest win streaks in WTA history

5: Players who won the Wimbledon girls' title and went on to win the women's singles title: Ann Haydon-Jones, Karen Susman, Martina Hingis, Amelie Mauresmo, and Ashleigh Barty.

5: Former Wimbledon girls' champions in this year's draw: Kristen Flipkens (2003), Belinda Bencic (2013), Jelena Ostapenko (2014), Claire Liu (2017) and Iga Swiatek (2018).

1: Player to make the Round of 16 or better at all four Slams in 2021 - Iga Swiatek.

1: Player to make the semifinals or better at the first two Slams of 2022 - Iga Swiatek.

The world No.1 having a hit under the Centre Court roof #CentreCourt100 | @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/hafUhpxjiX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 24, 2022

9: Consecutive wins over qualifiers for Swiatek. Her last loss to a qualifier came at 2020 Rome against Arantxa Rus.

3: Times the top seed lost in the first round at Wimbledon: Steffi Graf in 1994 (l. Lori McNeil) and Martina Hingis in 1999 (l. Virginia Ruano Pascual) and 2001 (l. Jelena Dokic).

1: Time Iga Swiatek lost in the first round of a Slam. That came at 2019 Wimbledon to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. She is 2-0 against Golubic since.

0: Wins for Swiatek over a Top 50 opponent on grass. She is 4-4 in her career on the surface.

2015: The last time the top seed won the first three Slams of the season. So far this season, the Slams have been swept by the No.1 seeds: Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open and Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros.

Champion's Reel: How Ons Jabeur won Berlin 2022

In form and ready for impact

5: Match win streaks for Berlin champion Ons Jabeur, Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova, and Bad Homburg champion Caroline Garcia.

1: Player who has won multiple grass-court titles this season. Beatriz Maddad Maia won Nottingham (WTA 250) and Birmingham (WTA 250).

12: Consecutive matches Beatriz Haddad Maia won on grass this season. She took her first loss to eventual champion Petra Kvitova in the semifinals of Eastbourne.