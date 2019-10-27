Rivalry record: Karolina Pliskova vs Elina Svitolina
As Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina prepare to meet at a second consecutive WTA Finals, take a look back at their eight-year rivalry, which Pliskova leads 5-3 overall.
Karolina Pliskova won her first five matches against Elina Svitolina, starting with a 6-4, 6-3 win in the 2011 Prerov ITF 25K semifinals and a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 win in the 2014 Nurnberg semifinals, both on clay (Getty)
In the pair's first match as Top 20 players, Pliskova also came from a set down to triumph 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of Wuhan in 2015 (Getty)
Pliskova maintained her mastery of Svitolina in the 2015 Zhuhai Elite Trophy semifinals a month later, winning 6-3, 6-1 before falling in the final to Venus Williams (Getty)
Another semifinal, another Pliskova win: the Czech was a 6-2, 6-4 victor in the last four of Brisbane in 2017 en route to lifting her seventh career trophy (Getty)
Svitolina belatedly got her first win in the series in the 2017 Rome quarterfinals, beating Pliskova 6-2, 7-6(9) en route to her eighth career title (Getty)
Svitolina continued to turn the rivalry around in the 2018 Brisbane semifinals, triumphing 7-5, 7-5 - and again going on to take the title (Getty)
From losing five in a row to winning three in a row, Svitolina showed she had Pliskova's measure at the 2018 WTA Finals with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 round-robin win - and for the third time a win over the Czech came en route to the trophy (Getty)