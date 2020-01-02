Brilliant in Brisbane: All the previous champions
From Victoria Azarenka in 2009 to Karolina Pliskova a decade later, we relive all the Brisbane champions.
01 /11
Victoria Azarenka took the first Brisbane trophy, beating Marion Bartoli 6-3, 6-1 in 2009 (Getty)
02 /11
Kim Clijsters poses with the trophy 12 months later following a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 success over compatriot Justine Henin (Getty)
03 /11
Petra Kvitova went home with the honors in 2011 after beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-3 (Getty)
04 /11
The event turned into a Premier tournament in 2012 and was won by Kaia Kanepi, who beat Daniela Hantuchova 6-2, 6-1 (Getty)
05 /11
Serena Williams won her first Brisbane title in 2013, taking the honors with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Getty)
06 /11
The American returned to retain her crown 12 months later, besting previous champ Azarenka 6-4, 7-5 (Getty)
07 /11
Maria Sharapova came from a set down in 2015 to take the tournament 6-4, 7-5 against Ana Ivanovic (Getty)
08 /11
Azarenka returned to take the Brisbane crown for a second time in 2016, securing a 6-3, 6-1 win over Angelique Kerber (Getty)
09 /11
Karolina Pliskova overcame Alizé Cornet 6-0, 6-3 to win the 2017 final (Getty)
10 /11
Elina Svitolina was the 2018 champion, the Ukrainian beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-1 (Getty)
11 /11
Czech Pliskova claimed her second Brisbane tournament in three years when she beat Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in 2019 (Getty)