Rankings Rockets: Watson wows in Hobart

The biggest movers in the WTA Rankings, including Britain's Heather Watson's rise back into the Top 100.

01 /08
Heather Watson

Heather Watson of Great Britain leapt back into the Top 100, rising 26 places to World No.76

Photo by Getty Images

02 /08
Kateryna Kozlova

Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova rose eight places to World No.83

Photo by Getty Images

03 /08
Ons Jabeur

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur climbed seven places, to World No.78

Photo by Getty Images

04 /08
Zhang Shuai

Hobart finalist Zhang Shuai is the new World No.35, up five places

Photo by Getty Images

05 /08
Bernarda Pera

The USA's Bernarda Pera made it through qualifying in Adelaide, and is the new World No.65, up five spots

Photo by Getty Images

06 /08
Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus rises five places to World No.94

Photo by Getty Images

07 /08
Lizette Cabrera

Australia's Lizette Cabrera reached the quarterfinals in Hobart, moving her up the rankings eight places to World No.121

Photo by Getty Images

08 /08
Elena Rybakina

Two finals in as many weeks takes Hobart champion Elena Rybakina up to World No.26, a rise of four places

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.