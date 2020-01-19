Rankings Rockets: Watson wows in Hobart
The biggest movers in the WTA Rankings, including Britain's Heather Watson's rise back into the Top 100.
Heather Watson of Great Britain leapt back into the Top 100, rising 26 places to World No.76
Photo by Getty Images
Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova rose eight places to World No.83
Photo by Getty Images
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur climbed seven places, to World No.78
Photo by Getty Images
Hobart finalist Zhang Shuai is the new World No.35, up five places
Photo by Getty Images
The USA's Bernarda Pera made it through qualifying in Adelaide, and is the new World No.65, up five spots
Photo by Getty Images
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus rises five places to World No.94
Photo by Getty Images
Australia's Lizette Cabrera reached the quarterfinals in Hobart, moving her up the rankings eight places to World No.121
Photo by Getty Images
Two finals in as many weeks takes Hobart champion Elena Rybakina up to World No.26, a rise of four places
Photo by Getty Images