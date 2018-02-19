kateryna baindl

Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.
Grand Slam Record
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
-
-
-
Personal
Coached by Christopher Kas
Father is Igore; mother is Lyudmyla; sister is Nadiya
Introduced to tennis by father at age 5
Favorite surface is hard; favorite shots is a drop shot
Speaks Russian, English and Ukrainian . Tennis players most admired are Andre Agassi and Roger Federer
If not a tennis player, would have been a psychologist
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (1): Taipei City.
ADDITIONAL
WTA 125K Series Titles - Singles (1): 2017 - Dalian.
Ukrainian Fed Cup Team, 2015, 2019.
Career in Review
2019 - Fourth Top 100 season (finishing No.89); QF at Budapest (l. to eventual champion Van Uytvanck) and Nanchang (l. to Stajanovic); reached 3r two times and 2r five times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r seven times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying five times.
2018 - Third Top 100 season (finishing No.99); runner-up at Taipei City (l. to Babos in F); SF at Tashkent (l. to Potapova); QF at Guangzhou (l. to Putntseva); reahced 2r three times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r nine times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying once.
2017 - Second Top 100 season (finishing No.86); QF at Bastad (l. to Wozniacki), Guangzhou (l. to S.Zhang) and Tashkent (l. to Sabalenka); reached 2r at US Open; fell 1r eight times (incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros) and in qualifying six times (incl. Wimbledon); won one WTA 125K Series title; also won one singles title on ITF Circuit.
2016 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.99); SF at Istanbul (l. to Kovinic) and Tashkent (l. to Kr.Pliskova); QF at St. Petersburg (l. to Ivanovic) and 's-Hertogenbosch (l. to Brengle); reached 2r twice; fell 1r five times (incl. Wimbledon and US Open) and in qualifying nine times (incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros).
2015 - QF at Tashkent (l. to Hibino); reached 2r three times; fell 1r six times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying three times.
2014 - Reached 2r once; fell 1r twice and in qualifying four times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won one singles title and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2013 - Reached 2r once; fell 1r once and in qualifying six times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2012 - Fell in WTA qualifying twice; won three singles titles and six doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2011 - Won three doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2010 - Won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2009 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.
2008 - Played first event of career at ITF/Kharkiv 2-UKR (incl. in doubles w/Svitolina).
|W/L
|0/4
|2/4
|0/4
|2/6
|2021
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|
-
|2020
|
R128
|
R128
|
-
|
R64
|2019
|
R128
|
R64
|
R128
|
R128
|2018
|
R128
|
R64
|
R128
|
R128
|2017
|
R128
|
R128
|
-
|
R64
|2016
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|2015
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
R128
