kateryna baindl

Personal

Coached by Christopher Kas

Father is Igore; mother is Lyudmyla; sister is Nadiya

Introduced to tennis by father at age 5

Favorite surface is hard; favorite shots is a drop shot

Speaks Russian, English and Ukrainian . Tennis players most admired are Andre Agassi and Roger Federer

If not a tennis player, would have been a psychologist

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): Taipei City.



ADDITIONAL

WTA 125K Series Titles - Singles (1): 2017 - Dalian.

Ukrainian Fed Cup Team, 2015, 2019.

Career in Review

2019 - Fourth Top 100 season (finishing No.89); QF at Budapest (l. to eventual champion Van Uytvanck) and Nanchang (l. to Stajanovic); reached 3r two times and 2r five times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r seven times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying five times.



2018 - Third Top 100 season (finishing No.99); runner-up at Taipei City (l. to Babos in F); SF at Tashkent (l. to Potapova); QF at Guangzhou (l. to Putntseva); reahced 2r three times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r nine times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying once.



2017 - Second Top 100 season (finishing No.86); QF at Bastad (l. to Wozniacki), Guangzhou (l. to S.Zhang) and Tashkent (l. to Sabalenka); reached 2r at US Open; fell 1r eight times (incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros) and in qualifying six times (incl. Wimbledon); won one WTA 125K Series title; also won one singles title on ITF Circuit.



2016 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.99); SF at Istanbul (l. to Kovinic) and Tashkent (l. to Kr.Pliskova); QF at St. Petersburg (l. to Ivanovic) and 's-Hertogenbosch (l. to Brengle); reached 2r twice; fell 1r five times (incl. Wimbledon and US Open) and in qualifying nine times (incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros).



2015 - QF at Tashkent (l. to Hibino); reached 2r three times; fell 1r six times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying three times.



2014 - Reached 2r once; fell 1r twice and in qualifying four times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won one singles title and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2013 - Reached 2r once; fell 1r once and in qualifying six times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2012 - Fell in WTA qualifying twice; won three singles titles and six doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2011 - Won three doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2010 - Won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.



2009 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.



2008 - Played first event of career at ITF/Kharkiv 2-UKR (incl. in doubles w/Svitolina).