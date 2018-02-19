Ranking

K. Baindl

Career Stats

WTA Singles Titles

WTA Doubles Titles

Prize Money

W/L Singles

W/L Doubles

Player Profiles

Career Highest Ranking

WTA Ranking

Age

Date of Birth

Place of Birth

Height

Plays

Previous Matches

Kateryna Baindl

UKRAINE
Height
5' 7"
1.75m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Feb 20 1994
20/02/94
Birthplace
Nikolayev, Ukraine
Current Ranking
0
Nov 28 2022
0
YTD 2022
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2022
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2022
Career High
0
Feb 19 2018
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Matches

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R64 x4
W/L
4/18
2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

Australian Open

R128 x4
2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

Roland Garros

R64 x2
2019, 2018

Wimbledon

R128 x4
2021, 2019, 2018, 2016

US Open

R64 x2
2020, 2017

Latest Player Videos

Latest Player News

Roland Garros Rewind: First-week shocks

Personal

Coached by Christopher Kas
Father is Igore; mother is Lyudmyla; sister is Nadiya
Introduced to tennis by father at age 5
Favorite surface is hard; favorite shots is a drop shot
Speaks Russian, English and Ukrainian . Tennis players most admired are Andre Agassi and Roger Federer
If not a tennis player, would have been a psychologist

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): Taipei City.

ADDITIONAL
WTA 125K Series Titles - Singles (1): 2017 - Dalian.
Ukrainian Fed Cup Team, 2015, 2019.

Career in Review

2019 - Fourth Top 100 season (finishing No.89); QF at Budapest (l. to eventual champion Van Uytvanck) and Nanchang (l. to Stajanovic); reached 3r two times and 2r five times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r seven times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying five times.

2018 - Third Top 100 season (finishing No.99); runner-up at Taipei City (l. to Babos in F); SF at Tashkent (l. to Potapova); QF at Guangzhou (l. to Putntseva); reahced 2r three times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r nine times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying once.

2017 - Second Top 100 season (finishing No.86); QF at Bastad (l. to Wozniacki), Guangzhou (l. to S.Zhang) and Tashkent (l. to Sabalenka); reached 2r at US Open; fell 1r eight times (incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros) and in qualifying six times (incl. Wimbledon); won one WTA 125K Series title; also won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2016 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.99); SF at Istanbul (l. to Kovinic) and Tashkent (l. to Kr.Pliskova); QF at St. Petersburg (l. to Ivanovic) and 's-Hertogenbosch (l. to Brengle); reached 2r twice; fell 1r five times (incl. Wimbledon and US Open) and in qualifying nine times (incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros).

2015 - QF at Tashkent (l. to Hibino); reached 2r three times; fell 1r six times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying three times.

2014 - Reached 2r once; fell 1r twice and in qualifying four times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won one singles title and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2013 - Reached 2r once; fell 1r once and in qualifying six times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2012 - Fell in WTA qualifying twice; won three singles titles and six doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2011 - Won three doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2010 - Won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2009 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.

2008 - Played first event of career at ITF/Kharkiv 2-UKR (incl. in doubles w/Svitolina).

W/L 0/4 2/4 0/4 2/6
2021
-
R128
R128
-
2020
R128
R128
-
R64
2019
R128
R64
R128
R128
2018
R128
R64
R128
R128
2017
R128
R128
-
R64
2016
-
-
R128
R128
2015
-
-
-
R128
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
100
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
62
Feb 19, 2018
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
-
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
139
Oct 22, 2012
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2022 100
2021 106 142
2020 83 106
2019 66 89
2018 62 99
2017 71 86
2016 89 98
2015 100 165
2014 128 135
2013 177 204
2012 181 192
2011 309 343
2010 361 374
2009 898 916
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2022 1364
2021 286 1320
2020 279 282
2019 181 433
2018 234 237
2017 616 617
2015 233
2014 182 227
2013 142 281
2012 139 141
2011 228 243
2010 299 326
2009 779 782
Week Week by Week Ranking
Nov 28, 2022 100
Nov 21, 2022 111
Nov 14, 2022 113
Nov 7, 2022 138
Oct 31, 2022 138
Oct 24, 2022 173
Oct 17, 2022 151
Oct 10, 2022 133
Oct 3, 2022 131
Sep 26, 2022 124
Sep 19, 2022 125
Sep 12, 2022 134
Aug 29, 2022 136
Aug 22, 2022 136
Aug 15, 2022 135
Aug 8, 2022 134
Aug 1, 2022 134
Jul 25, 2022 190
Jul 18, 2022 140
Jul 11, 2022 138
Jun 27, 2022 147
Jun 20, 2022 149
Jun 13, 2022 159
Jun 6, 2022 142
May 23, 2022 143
May 16, 2022 146
May 9, 2022 142
Apr 25, 2022 136
Apr 18, 2022 137
Apr 11, 2022 135
Apr 4, 2022 131
Mar 21, 2022 131
Mar 7, 2022 131
Feb 28, 2022 132
Feb 21, 2022 135
Feb 14, 2022 135
Feb 7, 2022 139
Jan 31, 2022 140
Jan 17, 2022 149
Jan 10, 2022 144
Jan 3, 2022 144
Dec 27, 2021 144
Dec 20, 2021 144
Dec 13, 2021 144
Dec 6, 2021 144
Nov 29, 2021 145
Nov 22, 2021 143
Nov 15, 2021 142
Nov 8, 2021 145
Nov 1, 2021 129
Oct 25, 2021 132
Oct 18, 2021 130
Oct 4, 2021 136
Sep 27, 2021 140
Sep 20, 2021 138
Sep 13, 2021 142
Aug 30, 2021 127
Aug 23, 2021 127
Aug 16, 2021 128
Aug 9, 2021 131
Aug 2, 2021 129
Jul 26, 2021 130
Jul 19, 2021 141
Jul 12, 2021 154
Jun 28, 2021 157
Jun 21, 2021 158
Jun 14, 2021 161
May 31, 2021 159
May 24, 2021 159
May 17, 2021 159
May 10, 2021 158
Apr 26, 2021 137
Apr 19, 2021 130
Apr 12, 2021 129
Apr 5, 2021 129
Mar 22, 2021 117
Mar 15, 2021 115
Mar 8, 2021 112
Mar 1, 2021 109
Feb 22, 2021 109
Feb 8, 2021 106
Feb 1, 2021 106
Jan 25, 2021 106
Jan 18, 2021 106
Jan 11, 2021 106
Jan 4, 2021 106
Dec 28, 2020 106
Dec 21, 2020 106
Dec 14, 2020 106
Dec 7, 2020 106
Nov 30, 2020 106
Nov 23, 2020 106
Nov 16, 2020 106
Nov 9, 2020 106
Nov 2, 2020 105
Oct 26, 2020 103
Oct 19, 2020 104
Oct 12, 2020 104
Sep 28, 2020 99
Sep 21, 2020 99
Sep 14, 2020 97
Aug 31, 2020 99
Aug 17, 2020 99
Aug 10, 2020 98
Mar 16, 2020 98
Mar 9, 2020 98
Mar 2, 2020 96
Feb 24, 2020 99
Feb 17, 2020 89
Feb 10, 2020 87
Feb 3, 2020 87
Jan 20, 2020 83
Jan 13, 2020 91
Jan 6, 2020 89
Dec 30, 2019 91
Dec 23, 2019 91
Dec 16, 2019 91
Dec 9, 2019 92
Dec 2, 2019 92
Nov 25, 2019 92
Nov 18, 2019 92
Nov 11, 2019 87
Nov 4, 2019 89
Oct 21, 2019 84
Oct 14, 2019 82
Oct 7, 2019 83
Sep 30, 2019 85
Sep 23, 2019 77
Sep 16, 2019 72
Sep 9, 2019 74
Aug 26, 2019 76
Aug 19, 2019 74
Aug 12, 2019 73
Aug 5, 2019 70
Jul 29, 2019 69
Jul 22, 2019 67
Jul 15, 2019 66
Jul 1, 2019 66
Jun 24, 2019 67
Jun 17, 2019 67
Jun 10, 2019 70
May 27, 2019 67
May 20, 2019 66
May 13, 2019 66
May 6, 2019 85
Apr 29, 2019 84
Apr 22, 2019 91
Apr 15, 2019 93
Apr 8, 2019 92
Apr 1, 2019 99
Mar 18, 2019 101
Mar 4, 2019 114
Feb 25, 2019 115
Feb 18, 2019 126
Feb 11, 2019 125
Feb 4, 2019 126
Jan 28, 2019 95
Jan 14, 2019 94
Jan 7, 2019 97
Dec 31, 2018 98
Dec 24, 2018 98
Dec 17, 2018 98
Dec 10, 2018 96
Dec 3, 2018 97
Nov 26, 2018 97
Nov 19, 2018 99
Nov 12, 2018 99
Nov 5, 2018 99
Oct 29, 2018 104
Oct 22, 2018 106
Oct 15, 2018 106
Oct 8, 2018 107
Oct 1, 2018 107
Sep 24, 2018 119
Sep 17, 2018 117
Sep 10, 2018 123
Aug 27, 2018 87
Aug 20, 2018 88
Aug 13, 2018 90
Aug 6, 2018 89
Jul 30, 2018 90
Jul 23, 2018 82
Jul 16, 2018 86
Jul 2, 2018 67
Jun 25, 2018 67
Jun 18, 2018 65
Jun 11, 2018 65
May 28, 2018 67
May 21, 2018 66
May 14, 2018 66
May 7, 2018 66
Apr 30, 2018 70
Apr 23, 2018 68
Apr 16, 2018 68
Apr 9, 2018 66
Apr 2, 2018 66
Mar 19, 2018 63
Mar 5, 2018 62
Feb 26, 2018 62
Feb 19, 2018 62
Feb 12, 2018 65
Feb 5, 2018 65
Jan 29, 2018 85
Jan 15, 2018 86
Jan 8, 2018 88
Jan 1, 2018 84
Dec 25, 2017 84
Dec 18, 2017 84
Dec 11, 2017 87
Dec 4, 2017 87
Nov 27, 2017 87
Nov 20, 2017 86
Nov 13, 2017 89
Nov 6, 2017 86
Oct 30, 2017 86
Oct 23, 2017 86
Oct 16, 2017 83
Oct 9, 2017 81
Oct 2, 2017 80
Sep 25, 2017 71
Sep 18, 2017 83
Sep 11, 2017 83
Aug 28, 2017 118
Aug 21, 2017 115
Aug 14, 2017 115
Aug 7, 2017 116
Jul 31, 2017 117
Jul 24, 2017 127
Jul 17, 2017 124
Jul 3, 2017 160
Jun 26, 2017 159
Jun 19, 2017 162
Jun 12, 2017 155
May 29, 2017 140
May 22, 2017 140
May 15, 2017 147
May 8, 2017 146
May 1, 2017 140
Apr 24, 2017 132
Apr 17, 2017 112
Apr 10, 2017 111
Apr 3, 2017 112
Mar 20, 2017 113
Mar 6, 2017 115
Feb 27, 2017 117
Feb 20, 2017 115
Feb 13, 2017 116
Feb 6, 2017 99
Jan 30, 2017 99
Jan 16, 2017 101
Jan 9, 2017 98
Jan 2, 2017 101
Dec 26, 2016 102
Dec 19, 2016 102
Dec 12, 2016 101
Dec 5, 2016 101
Nov 28, 2016 101
Nov 21, 2016 101
Nov 14, 2016 99
Nov 7, 2016 98
Oct 31, 2016 96
Oct 24, 2016 92
Oct 17, 2016 89
Oct 10, 2016 90
Oct 3, 2016 91
Sep 26, 2016 98
Sep 19, 2016 98
Sep 12, 2016 97
Aug 29, 2016 93
Aug 22, 2016 92
Aug 15, 2016 94
Aug 8, 2016 95
Aug 1, 2016 95
Jul 25, 2016 95
Jul 18, 2016 96
Jul 11, 2016 95
Jun 27, 2016 97
Jun 20, 2016 97
Jun 13, 2016 98
Jun 6, 2016 104
May 23, 2016 110
May 16, 2016 111
May 9, 2016 112
May 2, 2016 113
Apr 25, 2016 117
Apr 18, 2016 129
Apr 11, 2016 128
Apr 4, 2016 130
Mar 21, 2016 130
Mar 7, 2016 131
Feb 29, 2016 129
Feb 22, 2016 134
Feb 15, 2016 138
Feb 8, 2016 177
Feb 1, 2016 177
Jan 18, 2016 176
Jan 11, 2016 163
Jan 4, 2016 162
Dec 28, 2015 162
Dec 21, 2015 162
Dec 14, 2015 159
Dec 7, 2015 159
Nov 30, 2015 159
Nov 23, 2015 156
Nov 16, 2015 154
Nov 9, 2015 165
Nov 2, 2015 170
Oct 26, 2015 193
Oct 19, 2015 192
Oct 12, 2015 163
Oct 5, 2015 166
Sep 28, 2015 203
Sep 21, 2015 203
Sep 14, 2015 213
Aug 31, 2015 209
Aug 24, 2015 208
Aug 17, 2015 219
Aug 10, 2015 223
Aug 3, 2015 222
Jul 27, 2015 220
Jul 20, 2015 218
Jul 13, 2015 210
Jun 29, 2015 150
Jun 22, 2015 149
Jun 15, 2015 149
Jun 8, 2015 149
May 25, 2015 102
May 18, 2015 101
May 11, 2015 102
May 4, 2015 103
Apr 27, 2015 101
Apr 20, 2015 102
Apr 13, 2015 103
Apr 6, 2015 100
Mar 23, 2015 106
Mar 9, 2015 105
Mar 2, 2015 107
Feb 23, 2015 109
Feb 16, 2015 132
Feb 9, 2015 125
Feb 2, 2015 124
Jan 19, 2015 126
Jan 12, 2015 138
Jan 5, 2015 140
Dec 29, 2014 140
Dec 22, 2014 140
Dec 15, 2014 142
Dec 8, 2014 142
Dec 1, 2014 142
Nov 24, 2014 142
Nov 17, 2014 142
Nov 10, 2014 141
Nov 3, 2014 135
Oct 27, 2014 137
Oct 20, 2014 137
Oct 13, 2014 162
Oct 6, 2014 159
Sep 29, 2014 158
Sep 22, 2014 150
Sep 15, 2014 147
Sep 8, 2014 147
Aug 25, 2014 146
Aug 18, 2014 145
Aug 11, 2014 146
Aug 4, 2014 148
Jul 28, 2014 137
Jul 21, 2014 135
Jul 14, 2014 128
Jul 7, 2014 129
Jun 23, 2014 160
Jun 16, 2014 161
Jun 9, 2014 162
May 26, 2014 181
May 19, 2014 184
May 12, 2014 186
May 5, 2014 182
Apr 28, 2014 181
Apr 21, 2014 183
Apr 14, 2014 182
Apr 7, 2014 181
Mar 31, 2014 181
Mar 17, 2014 181
Mar 3, 2014 185
Feb 24, 2014 184
Feb 17, 2014 184
Feb 10, 2014 190
Feb 3, 2014