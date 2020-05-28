Roland Garros Rewind: First-week shocks
From Barbara Schett and Aniko Kapros through Akiko Morigami and Virginie Razzano to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and Hsieh Su-Wei, all the unseeded players who have defeated a Top 8 seed in the first week (rounds one to three) of Roland Garros since 1999.
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty