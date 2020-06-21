Julia Goerges made the second grass-court final of her career and got to play doubles alongside her great friend Ashleigh Barty for the first time at last year's Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham. The German star hits the key moments of her week in Tournament Diary. Scroll down for the full video.

The former World No.9 reached the second grass-court singles final of her career in Birmingham last year, then sat down to go through key moments during the event, from workouts and victories to media appearances and kids' day events.

"It's very strange, because you haven't hit on grass-court for quite a while, almost a year then," Goerges said of her first grass tournament of 2019. "I was quite happy with the ball-striking I had, and also with my serve."

The 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist powered through to the championship match, dropping just a single set on the way.

"It was a great week overall," said Goerges. "I was relieved when the match point was done in the semifinal, and that I was able to play Ash in the final then."

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Her strong run was ended by reigning Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty in the final -- a result which propelled Barty to World No.1 for the first time.

"We just met at the net, and I just congratulated her for becoming World No.1, for that title," Goerges stated. "She's one of my best friends on the tour for a very long time."

"We respect each other a lot," Goerges added. "For me, it was very special sharing that moment with her, becoming No.1 in the world."

Goerges and Barty also paired up in doubles for the first time that week, which thrilled the German.

"It was one thing on our bucket list, but back then she was always playing with Casey Dellacqua, and so there was not really room for me!" Goerges said. "It was great to be able to share the court with her in Birmingham, it's lots of fun with her."

View the full video below!