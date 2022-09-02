Day 4 of the US Open saw Yuan Yue seal a Chinese milestone and Aryna Sabalenka win from two match points down. Here are all the key numbers and statistics as second-round action was completed.

4 - Number of Chinese women in the third round, a new Grand Slam record. Zheng Qinwen defeated Anastasia Potapova 7-6(4), 7-6(3) and qualifier Yuan Yue overcame Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 7-6(6), saving a set point in the tiebreak, to join Zhang Shuai and Wang Xiyu in the last 32. Wimbledon 2006 had seen the previous national record of three Chinese players in the third round -- Li Na (who reached the quarterfinals), Peng Shuai and Zheng Jie.

7 - Number of times Aryna Sabalenka has won from match point down at WTA 125 level or above. The No.6 seed added to this by saving two match points en route to defeating Kaia Kanepi 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-4. Sabalenka's escapes in her career so far are as follows:

2017 Mumbai 125 R2, d. Lu Jia-Jing 6-7(5), 6-2, 7-6(4) (saved two match points, went on to win title)

2018 Montréal R2, d. Caroline Wozniacki 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(4) (saved three match points)

2018 Cincinnati R2, d. Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 (saved two match points)

2018 Cincinnati R3, d. Caroline Garcia 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 (saved one match point)

2019 Eastbourne R3, d. Caroline Wozniacki 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) (saved one match point)

2021 Miami R2, d. Tsvetana Pironkova 0-6, 6-3, 7-6(9) (saved two match points)

2022 US Open R2, d. Kaia Kanepi 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 (saved two match points)

Great Escapes 2022: All this year's wins from match point down

10-11 - Kanepi's record against Top 10 players in Grand Slams prior to this week. The Estonian had won four of her last six Grand Slam matches against Top 10 opposition, dating back to the 2018 US Open, ahead of her clash with Sabalenka.

7 - Number of Top 10 wins by Petra Martic, who added to that number by upsetting No.4 seed Paula Badosa 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2. The Croatian notched the first four of those between 2012 and 2019, and the most recent three in the past five months, having also defeated Anett Kontaveit in Rome and Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon this year.

22 - Number of times Alizé Cornet has reached the third round of a major, all within her record 63 straight main draw appearances. However, 2022 marks the first season in which the Frenchwoman has made that stage at each Grand Slam of the year.

3 - Players who have reached at least the third round of every Grand Slam in 2022. Along with Cornet (Australian Open quarterfinals, Roland Garros third round, Wimbledon fourth round), the others to have accomplished this are Iga Swiatek (Australian Open semifinals, Roland Garros champion, Wimbledon third round) and Jessica Pegula (Australian Open and Roland Garros quarterfinals, Wimbledon third round).

6 - Times that Belinda Bencic has reached at least the third round of the US Open in seven appearances. The Swiss player came from a set and 5-3 down to defeat Sorana Cirstea for the first time in three attempts 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, reversing a 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4 loss in the first round of Cincinnati two weeks ago. Bencic, whose best Flushing Meadows performance to date was her 2019 semifinal showing, owns a 76% winning percentage at the US Open, compared to 57% at the Australian Open, 54% at Roland Garros and 61% at Wimbledon.

6 - Grand Slam third-round appearances for Lauren Davis, who rebounded from a bagel first set to defeat No.28 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 0-6, 6-4, 7-6[5]. It is Davis' first time in the last 32 of the US Open on her 10th appearance at her home major. The American is 0-5 in Grand Slam third rounds to date; among active players, only Magda Linette (0-6) has reached more third rounds without a fourth-round showing.

6 - Months since Garbiñe Muguruza last won consecutive matches. Back in February, the Spaniard defeated Sorana Cirstea and Madison Brengle to reach the Doha quarterfinals. She then won only four of her next 14 matches ahead of the US Open. However, she backed up her first-round win over Clara Tauson this week with a 6-0, 6-4 defeat of another rising teenager, Linda Fruhvirtova, to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows for a third time.

Champion's Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Miami 2022

3 - Former US Open champions in the Round of 32. No.26 seed Victoria Azarenka defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 to join Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu. Two former US Open finalists also remain -- Karolina Pliskova and Madison Keys.

9 - 2022 WTA champions left in the draw. Iga Swiatek (six titles), Caroline Garcia (three titles), Ons Jabeur (two titles) and Liudmila Samsonova (two titles) have all lifted multiple trophies this year; Belinda Bencic, Petra Kvitova, Petra Martic, Zhang Shuai and Madison Keys have all won one each.

2 - Qualifiers in the Round of 32. Yuan Yue, who has yet to drop a set in five matches, was the first; she was joined by France's Clara Burel, who overcame Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the third round of a major for the second time (previously making that stage at Roland Garros 2020). Burel saved five match points in her final qualifying round against Misaki Doi, coming through 2-6, 6-4, 7-6[10].

1 - Guaranteed new US Open semifinalist, following the loss of Sloane Stephens in the top quarter of the draw. This section contains three multiple Slam champions -- Iga Swiatek, Garbiñe Muguruza and Petra Kvitova -- none of whom have yet made the last four in New York. The losses of Stephens and Yulia Putintseva also guarantee a first-time US Open quarterfinalist in the top sixteenth of the draw: either Swiatek, Lauren Davis, Jule Niemeier or Zheng Qinwen.