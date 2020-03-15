Active duty: Slam champions on tour
From the six players with one Grand Slam success each, to the Williams sisters with 30 between them - take a look at all the active Slam singles winners.
Bianca Andreescu (1 Grand Slam title): The Canadian won her sole Slam in 2019, beating Serena Williams to win the US Open (Getty)
Ashleigh Barty (1): A win over Markéta Vondroušová gave the Australian victory at the French Open in 2019 (Getty)
Sofia Kenin (1): Surprised Garbiñe Muguruza to take the 2020 Australian Open crown (Getty)
Jelena Ostapenko (1): Beat Simona Halep in three sets to secure the French Open in 2017 (Getty)
Sloane Stephens (1): Won on home soil in 2017, taking the US Open crown against compatriot Madison Keys (Getty)
Samantha Stosur (1): Australian shocked home favourite Serena Williams to win the 2011 US Open (Getty)
Victoria Azarenka (2): Won successive Australian Opens, beating Maria Sharapova in 2012 and Li Na a year later (Getty)
Simona Halep (2): Overcame Sloane Stephens to win the 2018 French Open before beating Serena Williams at Wimbledon a year later (Getty)
Svetlana Kuznetsova (2): The Russian beat compatriot Elena Dementieva for the 2004 US Open title before overcoming another countrywoman, Dinara Safina, to win the 2009 French Open (Getty)
Petra Kvitova (2): Two Wimbledon crowns for the Czech, who beat Maria Sharapova in 2011 and Eugenie Bouchard three years later (Getty)
Garbiñe Muguruza (2): French Open success against Serena Williams in 2016 preceded victory over her sister, Venus, at Wimbledon 13 months later (Getty)
Naomi Osaka (2): The Japanese took successive Slams, besting Serena Williams to win the 2018 US Open before beating Petra Kvitova four months later at the Australian Open (Getty)
Angelique Kerber (3): Beat Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova in turn to take the Australian and US Open crowns in 2016 before another victory over the American secured the 2018 Wimbledon title (Getty)
Kim Clijsters (4): Beat Mary Pierce for the 2005 US Open before reclaiming and then retaining the title in 2009 and 2010. Victory over Li Na in 2011 added an Australian Open title to the Belgian's haul (Getty)
Venus Williams (7): American completed the Wimbledon/US Open double in both 2000 and 2001 before adding three more SW19 crowns between 2005 and 2008. Beat Lindsay Davenport in three of those finals, and sister Serena in two (Getty)
Serena Williams (23): Remarkable American won the first of six US Open titles in 1999, adding three French Open successes, seven Wimbledon crowns and seven Australian Open victories. Her most recent Slam came at the 2017 Australian Open (Getty)