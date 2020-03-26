As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to test healthcare systems and communities everywhere, WTA stars around the world have been stepping up to contribute to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In their support, the WTA and its philanthropic arm WTA Charities announced the launch of WTA 4 Love, a campaign to assist local communities and shed light on the real-world efforts of the tennis family.

Read more: WTA Charities launches WTA 4 Love in response to COVID-19 pandemic

In Spain, the retiring Carla Suárez Navarro checked in with a Spanish food bank in her native Gran Canaria and volunteered her time to help keep the shelves stocked.

“I was delighted to do my part as a volunteer in Las Palmas,” Suárez Navarro shared on Twitter, along with some photos of her shift. 

The Spaniard had previously posted a call to action on her social media in support of the food banks. “The main food collection campaigns have been suspended and some products are becoming scarce. We need to come together,” she said. 

Using her own funds, Vania King organized a direct-relief initiative to provide financial aid to people and families impacted by the pandemic. 

Her efforts were supported by the tennis family including WTA Charities, as well as tennis emcee and presenter Andrew Krasny. As a result, her initiative was able to reach 20 people - up from King’s original five. 

King shared some photos of those 20 recipients on her social media in her latest charity update:

WTA Legend Iva Majoli teamed up with her fellow Croatian athletes to launch “Athletes For Zagreb”, raising funds in the hopes of helping their capital city of Zagreb, hit hard by an earthquake in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Read more: Majoli leads 'Athletes For Zagreb'

“I am reaching out to you to ask for support to my city Zagreb," Majoli posted on Instagram last week.

"Zagreb was struck by a devastating series of earthquakes that left numerous people injured, many people lost their homes, the city centre which represents a historical and cultural heritage has suffered serious damage, and parts of our hospitals and medical facilities that are of crucial necessity now that we are dealing with a pandemic, have been left in ruins.”

Amid the United Kingdom’s lockdown, tennis coach Judy Murray continued to encourage kids to give tennis a try - without leaving home. The mother of two Grand Slam champions, Murray heads up the Miss-Hits initiative and shared some tips for indoor drills and skill-building activities.

Read more: 'Make it fun!' - Judy Murray's tips to turn kids on to tennis during lockdown

"The key for anyone working with kids in sport is to keep the kids engaged in the coaching lesson because we want them to stay in our sport,” Murray told Tennis365. “That means the challenges we set them need to be doable and challenging in equal measure and hopefully we find that balance."

Meanwhile Dayana Yastremska created a unique way to get the word out about how to protect against the novel coronavirus: an animated PSA starring the player herself. 

“This cartoon was created by our team…” Yastremska said. “The whole project took eight days. We were working fast, as it was very important to keep this project relevant. People need to understand how dangerous this virus is."

As part of WTA 4 Love, WTA Charities is now a listed charitable entity on Amazon Smiles, where customers can select WTA Charities to receive a percentage of their total purchase amount. Currently available only in the United States, individuals can participate by signing up at smile.amazon.com and setting WTA Charities as the organization to receive the donation.

To follow the ‘WTA 4 Love’ campaign, click here.