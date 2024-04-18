Elena Rybakina ended Iga Swiatek's bid for a third title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Saturday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory in the semifinals.

The 2-hour, 49-minute victory for Rybakina snapped Swiatek's 10-match winning streak at the tournament, and ensures that a new champion will be crowned at the Porsche Arena. Rybakina will face the winner of Saturday's second semifinal between No.6 seed Marketa Vondrousova and unseeded Marta Kostyuk.

Rybakina has now beaten a World No.1 player on five occasions, and four of those have come against Swiatek. The Kazakh is through to her fifth final of the season, and hopes to add a winner's trophy in Stuttgart to triumphs in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi. She was also the runner-up in Doha and Miami.

She's the first player to reach five finals in the season's first four months since Victoria Azarenka in 2012.

Streak SNAPPED 🙅‍♀️



No.4 seed Elena Rybakina ends the unbeaten run of two-time Stuttgart champ Swiatek to progress to her first #PorscheTennis final! pic.twitter.com/2emdHYjInU — wta (@WTA) April 20, 2024

How the match was won: Swiatek started the match as if on course to run her unbeaten streak in Stuttgart to 11. She opened up a 2-0 lead to start the first set, and had two break points for a 3-0 lead.

From there, the match was played, more often than not, on Rybakina's terms. The Kazakh kept sustained pressure on Swiatek's serve throughout the match, and created 20 break point opportunities over three sets. While Swiatek saved 16 of them, the combination of seven double faults and 42 unforced errors played a part in Rybakina

Notable moments: Rybakina won five games in a row in the first set -- and had four set points to win a sixth. She eventually took a one-set lead on her fifth set point, after saving a break point that would've gotten the set back on serve.

The second set went with serve for nine games, until Swiatek broke serve for the first time since the match's opening game to take it the distance. In the decider, the World No.1 saved the first eight break points she faced -- but the match turned on the ninth.

Three straight games for Rybakina from 2-1 down (after Swiatek had swatted away sixth break points in the 1-1 game) gave her a lead she never relinquished.

Advantage, Elena ☝️



No.4 seed Rybakina takes a 6-3 lead over Swiatek!#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/IBAs0cTHK1 — wta (@WTA) April 20, 2024

Final outlook: Rybakina is 1-1 in her career against both Kostyuk and Vondrousova.