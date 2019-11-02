WTA Finals 2019: Story of the semifinals
All the best photos from semifinal day at the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.
Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai got off to a red-hot start in the first doubles semifinal, taking a 6-1, 2-0 lead over Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic (Getty)
However, defending champions Babos and Mladenovic fought back to edge a tight match tiebreak (Getty)
Playing disciplined tennis, Belinda Bencic took a one-set lead over Elina Svitolina in the first singles semifinal (Getty)
Defending champion Svitolina also bounced back to take the second set over an ailing Bencic (Getty)
Trailing 1-4 in the deciding set, Bencic was forced to retire due to cramping, sending Svitolina into the WTA Finals title round for the second year in a row (Getty)
In her third consecutive WTA Finals semifinal, Karolina Pliskova took a set lead over Ashleigh Barty in her quest for a first final (Getty)
Barty roared back with two sets of dazzling tennis to block Pliskova and to reach her own maiden final at the WTA Finals (Getty)
In the second doubles semifinal, Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova routed Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Demi Schuurs for the loss of just three games (Getty)