2020 Auckland

In pictures: The story of Auckland 2020

From Caroline Wozniacki's farewell tour to Serena Williams ending her two-year title drought to win her first tournament as a mother, all the best photos from the 2020 ASB Classic. All photos © Getty.

01 /26
Serena Williams and Lauren Davis enjoyed themselves at the ASB Classic players' party.

Photo by Getty

02 /26
15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff got her 2020 off to a winning start with a straight-sets defeat of Viktoria Kuzmova.

Photo by Getty

03 /26
In a first-round clash of former Top 10 players, Daria Kasatkina overcame Carla Suárez Navarro in three sets.

Photo by Getty

04 /26
Eighth seed Caroline Garcia narrowly avoided the upset against Taylor Townsend, squeezing into round two 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Photo by Getty

05 /26
Third seed Amanda Anisimova made a bright start to her Auckland campaign, defeating Kateryna Kozlova in the first round in straight sets.

Photo by Getty

06 /26
Caroline Wozniacki's farewell tour found her teaming up with Serena Williams in doubles for the first time, kicking off with a win over Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya.

Photo by Getty

07 /26
In singles, Serena Williams made a winning return in her first match since losing the US Open final, beating Camila Giorgi in straight sets.

Photo by Getty

08 /26
Two-time runner-up Caroline Wozniacki conceded just one game in her first-round defeat of wildcard Paige Mary Hourigan.

Photo by Getty

09 /26
Second seed Petra Martic needed two hours and 42 minutes to see off the challenge of lucky loser Usue Maitane Arconada 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Photo by Getty

10 /26
Two-time defending champion Julia Goerges needed to come back from 2-5 in the second set and save two set points before overcoming Greet Minnen 6-1, 7-6(4).

Photo by Getty

11 /26
Alizé Cornet came from a set down to win a two-and-a-quarter-hour epic for the second time in as many days to upset No.2 seed Petra Martic in the second round.

Photo by Getty

12 /26
Wildcard Eugenie Bouchard made her first WTA quarterfinal since this tournament last year with a 6-4, 6-4 upset of No.8 seed Caroline Garcia.

Photo by Getty

13 /26
Amanda Anisimova's clean hitting produced a plethora of highlights during her second-round defeat of Daria Kasatkina

Photo by Getty

14 /26
Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki continued to laugh their way through the doubles draw, dropping only three games to top seeds Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson.

Photo by Getty

15 /26
The wily Laura Siegemund cliced and diced her way past Coco Gauff in three sets to move into the quarterfinals.

Photo by Getty

16 /26
Serena Williams had to come from a set down to beat Christina McHale in the second round - the fourth hard-fought win in as many matches against her compatriot.

Photo by Getty

17 /26
Julia Goerges' title defence remained on course with a straight-sets second-round win over Jil Teichmann.

Photo by Getty

18 /26
Jessica Pegula moved into her first semifinal since winning her maiden title in Washington last August after Alizé Cornet retired trailing in their quarterfinal.

Photo by Getty

19 /26
Serena Williams came from a break down in the second set to win the final five games of quarterfinal against Laura Siegemund.

Photo by Getty

20 /26
Caroline Wozniacki avenged two losses in Auckland to Julia Goerges in the past three years with a 6-1, 6-4 win in their quarterfinal.

Photo by Getty

21 /26
Third seed Amanda Anisimova came through an enthralling three-set contest against Eugenie Bouchard to reach the semifinals.

Photo by Getty

22 /26
Jessica Pegula fought back from a set behind to defeat Caroline Wozniacki and move into the final.

Photo by Getty Images

23 /26
Serena Williams crushed Amanda Anisimova, 6-1, 6-1, in just 44 minutes to set up a showdown with Pegula.

Photo by Getty Images

24 /26
Serena Williams came from a break down in the first set to defeat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the final, and was overjoyed to seal her fourth match point.

Photo by Getty

25 /26
Williams's first title since the 2017 Australian Open, and 73rd overall, means that she is the first player to win tournaments in four different decades.

Photo by Getty

26 /26
It was also Williams's first tournament win as a mother - and the champion made sure to celebrate with daughter Olympia.

Photo by Getty

Latest News

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.