Marvelous Makarova: 11 top moments from an Olympic career
Ekaterina Makarova shined on big stages from the start of her career, scoring her first Top 10 win over Anna Chakvetadze at the 2008 US Open (Getty)
The Russian was also a constant double threat, reaching her first major semifinal at the 2009 US Open with countrywoman Alisa Kleybanova. (Getty)
After two runner-up finishes, her first WTA of three singles titles came in Eastbourne, where she knocked out Victoria Azarenka in the final. (Getty)
Melbourne was another city where Makarova found major success, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2012 with a win over Serena Williams. (Getty)
That same year, Makarova paired up with compatriot Elena Vesnina, with whom she'd share her career's highest highs - starting with a win at the 2013 French Open. (Getty)
Makarova and Vesnina would win a total of three majors together, including the 2014 US Open, where Makarova also made the semifinals in singles. (Getty)
Makarova made her Top 10 debut - peaking at World No.8 - at the start of 2015, when she reached a second straight Grand Slam semifinal, and first in Melbourne. (Getty)
After pairing up ahead of the London Olympics, Makarova and Vesnina struck gold in Rio de Janeiro, defeating Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinzky in the final. (Getty)
Makarova and Vesnina were the first Russians to win gold in women's doubles, and ended 2016 with a title run at the WTA Finals in Singapore. (Getty)
Makarova ascended to Co-No.1 alongside Vesnina in the spring of 2018, weeks after winning their 12th title as a pair in Madrid. (Getty)
Makarova played her last tournament at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where she made her 36th final with new partner Lucie Hradecka. (Getty)