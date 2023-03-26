Elena Rybakina will look for a spot in the Miami Open quarterfinals Monday when she squares off against Elise Mertens. Jessica Pegula also takes the court.

We can now officially confirm that Elena Rybakina has entered “The Zone.”

The 23-year-old who represents Kazakhstan is perfect in the month of March, winning all six matches at the BNP Paribas Open and adding two more at the Miami Open. Overall, she’s won 10 consecutive times.

The No.10 seed is into Monday’s fourth round and a match against Elise Mertens with a still-viable chance to clinch the rare Sunshine Double.

And Rybakina’s doing it without her best stuff -- a measure of how far her game has come in the past year. The Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist struggled at times against Anna Kalinskaya and Paula Badosa but found a way to win in three sets.

On Saturday night, Rybakina looked lethargic in dropping the first set to Badosa. Historically, this had been a deal-breaker for Rybakina. She had lost 13 consecutive WTA 1000 matches when falling a set down. Three years after that streak began, it was over. Rybakina rallied to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

“It didn’t start well,” Rybakina said later, “but in the end I just found some energy.”

She might want to bottle that verve and sell it during changeovers.

Here is why Rybakina is suddenly so frightening to play:

Serving at 4-5 in the second set, down a match point, she escaped with a deft, delicate forehand winner. She can kill it softly but, when it’s called for, is also capable of thunder and lightning. Rybakina was credited with 60 winners against Badosa. When added to the 40 she hit against Kalinskya, she’s achieved the century mark -- in two matches.

Meanwhile, Mertens has been her steady self, navigating through three matches, taking down two seeded players, No.8 Daria Kasatkina and No.29 Petra Martic. It’s Merten’s first fourth-round berth at a WTA 1000 this year.

Rybakina has won two of the three matches they’ve played.

Here are the other fourth-round matches from the top half of the draw, all to be played Monday:

No.3 Jessica Pegula vs. No.20 Magda Linette

Pegula lives about 30 minutes north of Hard Rock Stadium -- which has its pluses and minuses. She’s sleeping in her own bed, commuting on a daily basis, driving herself. Pegula said it’s less stressful energy-wise.

On the other hand …

“I have to stay on top of myself,” Pegula said. “I’m doing laundry at home. It’s just weird because I’m used to going to the courts, doing my laundry, picking it up. Then I am like, ‘Oh, shoot, I need to wash my match outfits. Like at home things pile up.’”

Her comfort level has been evident in a pair of straight-set victories against qualifier Katherine Sebov and Danielle Collins. She won the second-set tiebreak over Collins at love.

Pegula is now 8-3 at the Miami Open and is hoping to replicate (or improve) last year’s result, when she reached the semifinals before losing to eventual titlist Iga Swiatek.

At the age of 31, Linette is playing some of the best tennis of her career. She’s ranked a career-high of No.19, largely based on her surprising semifinal run at the Australian Open. Saturday the No.20 seed was a 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4 winner versus No.14 Victoria Azarenka.

No.23 Zheng Qinwen vs. No.27 Anastasia Potapova

Outside of Swiatek and Coco Gauff, these are the two youngest players in the Top 30, so we might be seeing a lot of this matchup going forward. Zheng is only 20 and Potapova turns 22 on Thursday.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Coming in, they’ve both pulled formidable upsets. Zheng defeated No.12 Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Potapova came back to beat No.6 Coco Gauff 6-7 (8), 7-5, 6-2. Down a set and a break before mounting her comeback, Potapova scored her first Top 10 victory in a WTA 1000 event.

In their only previous match, the second round of last year’s US Open, Zheng hung on to win in two tiebreaks.

No.24 Jelena Ostapenko vs. No.25 Martina Trevisan

Look at those seedings -- it couldn’t be much closer.

Ostapenko was a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 third-round winner over No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia, while Trevisan defeated Claire Liu 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Trevisan helped Italy to the United Cup final back in January but has struggled since. Ostapenko is off to a 12-7 start this season.

This is a first-time meeting.