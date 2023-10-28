CANCUN, Mexico -- After numerous rain delays Thursday night at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals, the last match from the Bacalar Group between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina was suspended with the World No.1 leading 6-2, 3-5.

The winner of the match scheduled to conclude Friday will advance to the semifinals. The players left the court for the last time at 11:40 p.m., more than three hours after it began.

No matter the outcome, the World No.1 ranking will belong to Sabalenka unless Iga Swiatek wins the title.

Friday’s schedule is now suddenly loaded with six Top 10 singles players scheduled for action. In addition to the conclusion of Sabalenka-Rybakina, there is the business of the Chetumal Group to conclude. With all four players still technically alive, Swiatek plays Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff takes on Marketa Vondrousova.

Rybakina was poised to serve to even the match at a set apiece when play was called off for the night.