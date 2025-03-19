Alexandra Eala's historic Miami Open run will continue into the quarterfinals.

The teenager from the Philippines reached her first Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal without hitting a ball on Monday, as No. 10 seed Paula Badosa withdrew from their scheduled fourth-round match due to a low back injury.

Wild card Eala and Badosa were expected to play after both scored dramatic third-round wins on Sunday: World No. 140 Eala topped No. 5 seed and Australian Open champion Madison Keys to continue a best-ever effort for a player from the Philippines in the Open Era. Badosa, meanwhile, earned a dramatic 6-3, 7-6(3) win over in-form Dubai finalist Clara Tauson, the No. 20 seed, having needed a medical timeout earlier in the match.

The 19-year-old Eala, the junior US Open champion in 2022, had never previously won three consecutive matches at any tour-level event prior to this tournament -- though the walkover from Badosa will not count towards her overall win-loss record.

Competing in her sixth WTA 1000 event, Eala will face the winner of Monday night's match between No. 2 seed and former champion Iga Swiatek or No. 23 seed Elina Svitolina for a spot in the final four.