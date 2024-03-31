Home Champions

Photos: Danielle Collins and the last 30 champions on home soil

Danielle Collins claimed her third career title, and first at WTA 1000 level, at Miami 2024. Take a look back at the last 30 players to win WTA singles titles in their own countries.

01 /30
Danielle Collins won her first WTA 1000 title at Miami 2024 in her home state, becoming the first American champion of the tournament since Sloane Stephens in 2018.

Jimmie48/WTA

02 /30
Two weeks after claiming the 2023 Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, China's Zheng Qinwen picked up her second WTA title and first on home soil in Zhengzhou.

Huang Jinwen/WTA

03 /30
Wang Xiyu's maiden title at Guangzhou 2023 ensured a Chinese champion for the sixth time in tournament history, following Li Na (2004), Yan Zi (2005), Zhang Shuai (2013, 2017) and Wang Qiang (2018).

Galaxy Holding Group Guangzhou Open

04 /30
In front of a raucous New York crowd, Coco Gauff held off Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open, her first career Grand Slam title. Gauff became the first American teenager to win a women's Grand Slam title this century.

Al Bello/Getty Images

05 /30
Two weeks after winning her first title on home soil, Coco Gauff lifted her second at Cincinnati 2023 -- the first WTA 1000 trophy of the 19-year-old's career.

Jimmie48/WTA

06 /30
Coco Gauff, 19, became the third American champion on home soil this decade when she won her first WTA 500 title, and fourth overall, at Washington 2023.

Ben Solomon/Mubadala Citi DC Open

07 /30
World No.1 Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player ever to win a WTA title on home soil at Warsaw 2023. The trophy was Swiatek's 15th overall.

Adam Harasim/BNP Paribas Warsaw Open

08 /30
Nottingham 2023 saw Katie Boulter win her first career title, defeating Jodie Burrage in the first all-British WTA final since San Francisco 1977. Andy Murray, champion in the ATP Challenger event held alongside, completed the home singles sweep.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

09 /30
Barbora Krejcikova continued her 2022 autumn resurgence by becoming the first home champion in Ostrava - the Czech's second title in her own country.

Jimmie48/WTA

10 /30
Marie Bouzkova kept the Prague trophy in Czech hands after winning her maiden title in 2022, becoming the fifth home champion in the previous eight editions of the tournament.

Daniel Gravis/WTA

11 /30
Ashleigh Barty claimed her third major title at the 2022 Australian Open without dropping a set, becoming the first home women's champion at the tournament since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Getty Images

12 /30
For the third year running, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty captured a January title in Australia, reclaiming the 2022 Adelaide 500 title for a second time to lift her 23rd WTA singles trophy.

Jimmie48/WTA

13 /30
Two weeks after winning her first WTA title in Palermo on Italian clay, Danielle Collins backed it up by capturing her second on the American hard courts of San Jose 2021 - extending her winning streak to 10 in the process.

Larry Hinh/Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

14 /30
Barbora Krejcikova became the sixth home champion in Prague since the inaugural 1992 edition after winning the tournament's third all-Czech final over Tereza Martincova in 2021.

Livesport Prague Open

15 /30
The inaugural Bad Homburg Open in 2021 concluded with German No.1 Angelique Kerber claiming her 13th career title, and her third on home soil alongside back-to-back Stuttgart triumphs in 2015 and 2016.

Sportfoto Zimmer/Maurer

16 /30
In her third Nottingham final, Johanna Konta lifted the trophy for the first time in 2021, becoming the first British woman to win a title on home soil since Sue Barker at Brighton 1981.

Getty Images for LTA

17 /30
At Bogota 2021, 19-year-old Maria Camila Osorio Serrano followed in the footsteps of Fabiola Zuluaga and Mariana Duque-Mariño to become the third Colombian champion in the tournament's 23-year history.

Copa Colsanitas

18 /30
Daria Kasatkina became the first player to win both Russian WTA 500 events after capturing St. Petersburg 2021, taking the 30th all-Russian WTA final after Margarita Gasparyan retired due to injury.

Jimmie48/WTA

19 /30
Competing for the first time since the 2020 Tour shutdown, Barty picked up where she left off with her second title on Australian soil at the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic, defeating Garbiñe Muguruza in the final.

Getty Images

20 /30
The inaugural edition of Lexington in 2020 featured three American semifinalists - and it was Jennifer Brady who eventually became a champion on home soil, defeating Jil Teichmann to claim her maiden title.

Getty

21 /30
After losing two Sydney finals in 2018-19, a third Australian final at Adelaide 2020 saw Ashleigh Barty defeat Dayana Yastremska to win in front of her home crowd for the first time.

Getty

22 /30
Having had no home champions since 1998, Japan got two in as many weeks in September 2019, with Naomi Osaka picking up her first home title in Osaka, the city of her birth, without dropping a set.

Getty

23 /30
In the second all-Japanese WTA final in the Open Era, Nao Hibino defeated Misaki Doi to win the 2019 Hiroshima title - the first Japanese winner on home soil since Ai Sugiyama won Tokyo 1998.

Japan Women's Open

24 /30
Madison Keys' affinity for home continued in her fourth straight final on US soil at Cincinnati 2019, with the American beating Svetlana Kuznetsova to pick up her fifth career title.

Jimmie48/WTA

25 /30
Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years at Toronto 2019, starting by winning four consecutive three-setters and taking the final after Serena Williams was forced to retire.

Getty

26 /30
The USA's Jessica Pegula captured her maiden title at Washington 2019, beating Camila Giorgi in the final.

Mike Lawrence/Citi Open

27 /30
The inaugural Baltic Open in Jurmala, Latvia in 2019 ended with a home champion as Anastasija Sevastova defeated Katarzyna Kawa in the final.

Gravis Visuals/Baltic Open

28 /30
All four of Madison Keys' finals between 2017-19 came at home in the USA, and she picked up her fourth career title - and first on clay - at Charleston 2019.

Chris Smith/Volvo Car Open

29 /30
Having been runner-up in 2017 to Julia Goerges, Russia's Daria Kasatkina got her hands on the Moscow trophy in 2018 after a comeback win over Ons Jabeur in the final.

Kremlin Cup

30 /30
China's Wang Qiang went 19-4 on home soil in 2018, collecting her second career title in Guangzhou without losing more than four games in any set.

Getty

