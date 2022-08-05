Photo gallery: Daria Kasatkina and the best of San Jose

The best photo from each day of the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

01 /07
Day 1: Daria Kasatkina serves during her first-round win against Elena Rybakina

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

02 /07
Day 2: Naomi Osaka stretches for a backhand en route to defeating Zheng Qinwen in the first round.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

03 /07
Day 3: Paula Badosa celebrates after coming through a third-set tiebreak against Elizabeth Mandlik in the second round.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

04 /07
Day 4: Coco Gauff shapes up for a slice en route to defeating Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

05 /07
Day 5: Ons Jabeur fans cheer the 'Minister of Happiness' on during her quarterfinal loss to Veronika Kudermetova

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

06 /07
Day 6: Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan are all business as they defeat Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos in the doubles semifinals

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

07 /07
Day 7: Champion Daria Kasatkina shares a trophy moment with girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako after winning the singles final

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

