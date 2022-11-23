Career Retrospective

Photos: Serena, Barty, Clijsters and more 2022 retirements

Grand Slam champions, Top 10 players and Olympic medalists: take a look at some of the key players who officially called time on their careers this season.

Serena Williams played the final event of her legendary career at the US Open. The American won an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and spent 319 weeks ranked World No.1 in singles.

Ashleigh Barty won her third Grand Slam singles title on home soil at the Australian Open, which was the final event of her career, as she retired two months later while ranked World No.1. Barty spent 121 total weeks at the top of the singles rankings.

After a brief comeback, former World No.1 Kim Clijsters announced her retirement in April. Clijsters won four Grand Slam singles titles and two Grand Slam doubles titles in her career.

Andrea Petkovic played her final event at the US Open. The German reached a career-high ranking of No.9 and won seven WTA singles titles.

2016 Olympic champion Monica Puig announced her retirement in June. Puig is the first Puerto Rican athlete in history to win an Olympic gold medal.

Kveta Peschke and Katarina Srebotnik both retired during 2022. They each reached World No.1 in doubles, as well as the Top 30 in singles. They paired up to win the Wimbledon doubles title in 2011.

Czechs Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka retired this season. They teamed up to win two Grand Slam titles and an Olympic silver medal together, both peaking in the doubles Top 5.

Laura Robson announced her retirement in May. She was named WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2012 and won an Olympic silver medal in mixed doubles alongside Andy Murray that same year.

