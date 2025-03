04 /04

Australia's Maya Joint, 18, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after reaching her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Merida. Joint rose from No. 773 to No. 119 in 2024, and started 2025 by reaching her first WTA semifinal in Hobart.

Jose Maria Saiz Vasconcelos/Imagenshop/Merida Open Akron