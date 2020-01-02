Samantha Stosur and Ellen Perez are two of the stars who have pledged to support the victims of the bushfires raging in their homeland - by making a donation for every ace they serve over the Australian summer.

And the WTA's "Ace Queen" Karolina Pliskova has also promised her help - after serving 69 aces during the same period last year.

They join ATP counterparts Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman in announcing their backing for the initiative.

200 Australian dollars is the equivalent of around 140 US dollars and just over 100 British pounds sterling.

Priscilla Hon, Storm Sanders and Arina Rodionova have also joined the effort.

Tennis Australia chief executive and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley wrote on social media that there would be more fundraisers to come.

"For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts," he said.

"We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks."

The fires have meant the evacuation of thousands of people across the south-east coast, with 17 people thought to have died so far.