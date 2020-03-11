'Be the sunshine' - WTA and Lilly Pulitzer celebrate new partnership

Lilly Pulitzer’s “Be the Sunshine" campaign launched with a $50,000 donation to WTA's philanthropic arm, WTA Charities.

PALM DESERT, CA, USA - On International Women’s Day, Lilly Pulitzer, the iconic Palm Beach-inspired fashion brand, and the WTA celebrated their new partnership with an empowering fundraising event.

WTA President Mickey Lawler and former World No.1 and WTA Legend Tracy Austin were joined by Lilly Pulitzer CEO Michelle Kelly at the brand’s Palm Desert pop-up shop. The launch party included an all-women panel discussion focused on female leadership and the importance of inspiring optimism and confidence, spreading joy and connecting with others.

WTA President Mickey Lawler, former WTA World No.1 Tracy Austin and Lilly Pulitzer CEO Michelle Kelly Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

The event also celebrated Lilly Pulitzer’s “Be The Sunshine” campaign. In partnership with WTA, the campaign includes a youth empowerment initiative aimed to promote positivity and inspire confidence in local WTA communities through WTA Charities programs.

“The more positivity and confidence I can help generate in young girls and encourage the next generation to 'Be the Sunshine' inside and out, the brighter our future will be," said Austin, who is also a Lilly Pulitzer brand ambassador.

Kelly also presented a $50,000 check on behalf of Lilly Pulitzer to WTA Charities, the WTA’s philanthropic arm. The fashion brand also donated 20% of its colorful Prosecco Pink Fronds Place tennis collection sales on International Women’s Day (in store and online) to WTA Charities.

"Lilly's mission to spread joy resonates with the WTA, from our corporate teams to fans,” Lawler said in a statement.

“Through Lilly Pulitzer's support of WTA Charities, our charitable programs such as Come Play, Serving Outside the Lines and our Community Fund will have an even deeper impact on the local communities we serve."

Happy International Women's Day 2020