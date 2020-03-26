American Anna Tatishvili, who reached a career-high ranking of World No.50 in 2012, has announced her immediate retirement from professional tennis.

The Georgian-born American, 30, is best known for a run to the round of 16 at the 2012 US Open, where she lost to then-World No.1 and eventual runner-up Victoria Azarenka.

"Unfortunately, due to recurring injuries, my body is not allowing me to play competitive tennis any longer," she wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday.

"It turned out that professional tennis is not only a fight on the court but also [to] an equal degree, maybe even more, a fight with injuries.

"No matter how painful the decision was for me, I had to decide to leave professional tennis and focus on my career off the court."

In 2012, she also reached career-high rankings in both singles and doubles. She peaked at a career-best ranking of World No.59 in doubles in May, and World No.50 in singles in October.

Her best win in terms of ranking also came at Flushing Meadows when, as a qualifier in 2015, she upset then-World No.8 Karolina Pliskova in just 51 minutes, 6-2, 6-1.

A native of Tbilisi, Georgia, Tatishvili was granted U.S. citizenship in 2014 and began competing under the American flag that year. She first came to the U.S. at age 7, began training at the Chris Evert Academy in Boca Raton, Fla. at age 13, and made her WTA debut as an unranked wildcard at Miami in 2005.

A winner of 11 singles and eight doubles titles on the ITF World Tennis Tour, Tatishvili also reached three WTA finals in doubles, winning the Upper Austria Ladies' Linz in 2014 alongside Romania's Raluca Olaru.

"I love tennis more than anything," she wrote, "and I am very thankful for everything that it has given me. I will cherish all the unforgettable memories forever."