Eight of the world's Top 10 players will head to Berlin, Germany for the ecotrans Ladies Open, this year's first WTA 500 grass-court tournament. The German capital has been hosting the significant stop in the grass-court swing since 2021.

Here are the facts and figures you need to know about the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open:

When does the tournament start?

Main-draw action at the week-long event kicks off on Monday, June 17 and continues through Sunday, June 23.

The qualifying rounds take place the weekend before, Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

How big are the fields?

The singles main draw boasts a 28-player field, with the top four seeds receiving first-round byes. 18 players receive direct entry, with six qualifiers and four wild cards completing the singles field.

The doubles main draw consists of 16 teams, including two wild-card pairings.

The Slazenger Wimbledon ball will be used at the event.

Champion's Reel: How Ons Jabeur won Berlin 2022

When are the finals?

The singles final will be contested on Sunday, June 23 at noon, with the doubles final to follow.

Berlin is on Central European Summer Time (GMT+2).

When are the draws?

The singles draw will take place on Saturday, June 15 at noon. The doubles draw will also occur on Saturday, June 15.

Who were last year's champions?

Petra Kvitova won her 31st career singles title (sixth on grass) with a 6–2, 7–6(6) win over Donna Vekic in last year's Berlin final. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova will not be back to defend her title, as she is pregnant and on maternity leave.

Caroline Garcia and Luisa Stefani won last year's Berlin doubles title by defeating Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova 4–6, 7–6(8), [10–4]. Garcia and Stefani saved three match points in the second-set tiebreak before hoisting the trophy.

Who is playing?

Projected seeds:

1. Coco Gauff

Ranking: 2

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 30-9 (1 title in 2024)

2023 grass-court W-L: 4-3 (Best 2023 grass-court result: Eastbourne semifinals)

2. Aryna Sabalenka

Ranking: 3

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 29-8 (1 title in 2024)

2023 grass-court W-L: 6-2 (Best 2023 grass-court result: Wimbledon semifinals)

3. Elena Rybakina

Ranking: 4

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 34-6 (3 titles in 2024)

2023 grass-court W-L: 5-2 (Best 2023 grass-court result: Wimbledon quarterfinals)

4. Jessica Pegula

Ranking: 5

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 13-7

2023 grass-court W-L: 6-2 (Best 2023 grass-court results: Eastbourne and Wimbledon quarterfinals)



Back at it 😀



5. Marketa Vondrousova

Ranking: 6

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 15-9

2023 grass-court W-L: 9-1 (Best 2023 grass-court result: Wimbledon champion)

6. Zheng Qinwen

Ranking: 8

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 18-10

2023 grass-court W-L: 0-3

7. Maria Sakkari

Ranking: 9

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 19-10

2023 grass-court W-L: 4-3 (Best 2023 grass-court result: Berlin semifinals)

8. Ons Jabeur

Ranking: 10

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 11-10 (through Nottingham first round)

2023 grass-court W-L: 7-3 (Best 2023 grass-court result: Wimbledon final)



Former World No.1 players Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber have received wild cards into the main draw.

Beyond the eight projected seeded players, the other direct entries into the main draw include: Daria Kasatkina, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Liudmila Samsonova, Marta Kostyuk, Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Garcia.

Both Roland Garros finalists, World No.1 Iga Swiatek and World No.7 Jasmine Paolini, withdrew from the event on Wednesday. Emma Navarro and Anna Kalinskaya took their places as direct entries into the main draw.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova withdrew on Thursday due to a continuing wrist injury. Linda Noskova took her place as a main-draw direct entry.

Veronika Kudermetova will be the next direct entry into the main draw if another player withdraws before the main draw is made.

The former Berlin champions in the field are Ons Jabeur (2022) and Liudmila Samsonova (2021).

What are the points and prize money on offer in the singles main draw?

First round: 1 point | €8,542

Round of 16: 60 points | €11,823

Quarterfinals: 108 points | €21,660

Semifinals: 195 points | €44,525

Finalist: 325 points | €76,225

Champion: 500 points | €123,480

How did last year's grass-court swing play out?

Here's a look at the champions and finalists from last year's Hologic WTA Tour grass-court events:

Nottingham (WTA 250): Katie Boulter d. Jodie Burrage

‘s-Hertogenbosch (WTA 250): Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Veronika Kudermetova

Berlin (WTA 500): Petra Kvitova d. Donna Vekic

Birmingham (WTA 250): Jelena Ostapenko d. Barbora Krejcikova

Eastbourne (WTA 500): Madison Keys d. Daria Kasatkina

Bad Homburg (WTA 250 last year; WTA 500 this year): Katerina Siniakova d. Lucia Bronzetti

Wimbledon (Grand Slam): Marketa Vondrousova d. Ons Jabeur