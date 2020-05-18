Gallery of Champions

Magnificent in Morocco: Fès, Marrakech and Rabat champions since 2007

The Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem has taken place at venues in Morocco - in Casablanca, Fès, Marrakech and Rabat - since 2001. Take a look back at all the champions since 2007.

01 /13
Milagros Sequera is the only Venezuelan to have won a WTA title - and, as the World No.118, she raised her only trophy at Fès in 2007, defeating Aleksandra Wozniak 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /13
In 2008, Argentina's Gisela Dulko claimed the title, defeating No.1 seed Anabel Medina Garrigues 7-6(2), 7-6(5) for her third out of four career titles.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /13
Medina Garrigues returned in 2009 to go one better, saving three match points against Klara Koukalova in the second round and routing Ekaterina Makarova 6-0, 6-1 in the final to lift her ninth trophy.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /13
Six years after winning her first career title (in Acapulco 2004), Iveta Benesova captured her second here in 2010 - and in the final, she defeated future World No.1 Simona Halep, then an 18-year-old in her first final, 6-4, 6-2.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /13
Alberta Brianti is the oldest first-time WTA titlist in the Open Era, winning the only title of her career in Fès in 2011 aged 31. Simona Halep was runner-up for a second consecutive year, losing 6-4, 6-3 to the Italian in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /13
The only qualifier to have lifted the title in Morocco is Kiki Bertens, who was ranked WTA World No.149 when she ploughed through Garbiñe Muguruza, Simona Halep and Laura Pous Tió, 7-5, 6-0, in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /13
A move to Marrakech in 2013 saw Francesca Schiavone take her sixth title without losing a set, beating Lourdes Domínguez Lino 6-1, 6-3 in the final. For the fourth year in a row Simona Halep lost to the eventual winner.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /13
María-Teresa Torró-Flor won the only title of her career to date in 2014, routing Garbiñe Muguruza in an all-Spanish semifinal before becoming the third Spanish champion in Morocco with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 final defeat of Romina Oprandi.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /13
Elina Svitolina won her third career title, and first on clay, here in 2015 by beating Timea Babos 7-5, 7-6(3) in the final; a month later, the Ukrainian made her first Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros.

Photo by Getty Images

10 /13
A return to Rabat in 2016 saw Timea Bacsinszky win the fourth and most recent title of her career as the No.1 seed, beating Marina Erakovic 6-2, 6-1 in the final; a month later, the Swiss player would reach her second Roland Garros semifinal.

Photo by Getty Images

11 /13
In 2017, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Francesca Schiavone 7-5, 7-5 to capture her 10th career trophy and extend a winning streak of 10 matches and two titles (Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem).

Photo by Getty Images

12 /13
Elise Mertens became the first Belgian winner of the title in 2018. She proved too strong for Ajla Tomljanovic in the final, winning through, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Photo by Rabat Grand Prix

13 /13
In 2019, Maria Sakkari became the first player in 17 years to recover from losing the opening set of the final to go on to pick up the title. The Greek beat Johanna Konta, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Photo by Rabat Grand Prix

