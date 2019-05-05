Safarova given home soil send-off in Prague
Five-time Grand Slam doubles champion Lucie Safarova was given an emotional retirement ceremony prior to the J&T Banka Prague Open final. (All photos TK Sparta Praha / Pavel Lebeda)
Five-time doubles Grand Slam champion Lucie Safarova was celebrated ahead of her impeding retirement in a Saturday ceremony at the J&T Banka Prague Open.
The tournament held a special farewell ceremony for Safarova prior to Saturday's singles final.
Safarova was presented with a gift by tournament supervisor Kerrilyn Cramer on behalf of the WTA.
Safarova was defeated in the first round of doubles with partner Barbora Stefkova at the event.
She also received a gift from Miroslav Cernosek, a longtime investor in Czech tennis.
The home faithful got to show their appreciation for the Czech standout.
She also conducted the ceremonial coin toss with umpire Gabriela Zaloga prior to the start of the match.
Safarova poses with the two finalists, Jil Teichmann and Karolina Muchova.
Safarova also held a farewell press conference at the tournament.
The Czech says she plans to play doubles at Roland Garros as her final farewell.