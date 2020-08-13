2020's Longest Matches

Marathon Marvels 2020: Gauff wins longest match of career

Look back on the 20 longest WTA main draw matches of the 2020 season so far.

Heather Watson scored her first Top 20 win since Wimbledon 2017 with an epic 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 upset over top seed Elise Mertens in the Hobart quarterfinals (3h33m).

The day of the tour's resumption was marked by Italian first-round epics in Palermo, with Jasmine Paolini battling to a second career upset of Daria Kasatkina 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on home soil - a match that saw 21 breaks of serve and 16 deuce games (3h9m).

Elina Svitolina won her 14th career title, and first since the 2018 WTA Finals, after the longest final of 2020 so far in Monterrey, defeating Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 (3h0m).

Alison Riske's 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 first-round defeat of Wang Yafan was the longest match of the Australian Open (3h0m).

Sara Errani lit up the tour's first day back by winning a classic stylistic contrast 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 over Sorana Cirstea - despite losing eight straight games midway through - in the first round of Palermo before her home fans (2h58m).

Wang Yafan emerged victorious from a marathon encounter in Monterrey, surviving Astra Sharma 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 in the second round (2h53m).

Despite the pair's penchant for shorter points, Camila Giorgi's 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 upset of Dayana Yastremska in the Palermo quarterfinals turned into a late-night epic that finished at 1.30am (2h52m).

Christina McHale came through an extended all-American derby in the second round of Acapulco, surviving Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 (2h51m).

Catherine Bellis scored her first WTA main draw win since Indian Wells 2018 in style, saving a match point to defeat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the first round of Hobart (2h50m).

A first-round clash of former Top 10 players in Doha saw Garbiñe Muguruza overcome Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 - the pair's fourth three-setter in five meetings - despite losing a 5-2 second-set lead (2h49m).

Harriet Dart won nine of the last 10 points in the match tiebreak to overcome Misaki Doi 2-6, 6-4 7-6[6] in round one of the Australian Open (2h49m).

Karolina Pliskova came through a heavyweight clash with Naomi Osaka in the Brisbane semifinals, winning 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 6-2 after saving a match point (2h49m).

Fresh off the Sunderland ITF W25 title, Viktoriya Tomova extended her winning streak to six with a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 first-round defeat of Magdalena Frech in Lyon despite losing a 5-2 second-set lead (2h48m).

Competing as a lucky loser, Peangtarn Plipuech sealed her second WTA main draw win in front of her home crowd in the first round of Hua Hin 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 over Chloe Paquet (2h48m).

Coco Gauff's rollercoaster 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 upset of Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of Lexington was the 16-year-old's third Top 20 win and the longest pro match of her career to date (2h48m).

A rollercoaster all-American derby in the first round of Doha saw Jennifer Brady upset Alison Riske 7-6(10), 1-6, 7-6(3) after saving two set points in the first set (2h48m).

Kateryna Bondarenko's return from maternity leave took a marathon step forwards after her 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Danka Kovinic in the first round of Acapulco (2h47m).

Heather Watson triumphed in the second-longest final of 2020 so far, needing 10 championship points to overcome 17-year-old qualifier Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-1 and capture her fourth career title in Acapulco (2h46m).

A marathon first-round clash in Hua Hin saw Barbara Haas overcome Chihiro Muramatsu 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to seal the second WTA main draw win of her career (2h46m).

Viktoria Kuzmova came back from 0-3 in the decider and saved a match point to beat Zhu Lin 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the first round of Hobart (2h45m).

