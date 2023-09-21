No.7 Ons Jabeur served for the victory but Italy's Martina Trevisan put her competitive mettle on display to reel in the Tunisian and advance to the Guadalajara Open AKRON quarterfinals.

No.54 Martina Trevisan defeated top seed Ons Jabeur to advance to the Guadalajara Open AKRON quarterfinals. The Italian was two points from the loss before reeling in the World No.7 to win 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-3

Guadalajara is Trevisan's second hard-court WTA 1000 quarterfinal this season, having reached the same stage in Miami in the spring. The victory is her first win over Jabeur and first Top 10 victory since defeating Maria Sakkari at the United Cup in January.

Trevisan will face American Caroline Dolehide for a spot in the semifinals.

How the match was won: Trevisan lost her only previous meeting against Jabeur, a 6-2, 6-2 loss in Charleston in 2021. As would be the theme of the 3-hour and 2-minute match, Trevisan was relentless in trying to prevent another routine win for the Tunisian.

Though she eventually lost the first set in a tiebreak, Trevisan saved a total of eight set points before Jabeur finally crossed the line.

Turning point: The match remained closely contested in the second set. Jabeur broke Trevisan to earn a chance to serve out the match at 5-4. The Italian responded by stepping up her aggressive intent while minimizing free points for Jabeur.

The tactical change paid off immediately. With Jabeur serving at 5-4, 30-0, Trevisan stormed back to win the last three games of the set to force a decider.

With Jabeur reeling from her missed opportunities, Trevisan broke first for a 4-2 lead and closed out physical win.

Stat of the match: Trevisan's serve was under pressure throughout the match. Sher played 135 points on her serve compared to 106 for Jabeur. But while Jabeur generated 17 break points on Trevisan's serve, she converted just four times.

More to follow...