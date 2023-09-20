No.2 seed Maria Sakkari needed just over an hour to dispatch Camila Giorgi in their Round of 16 match at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Sakkari will next face Colombia's Emiliana Arango in the quarterfinals.

No.2 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece eased into the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi on Wednesday.

World No.9 Sakkari, who was runner-up to Jessica Pegula at Guadalajara last year, sets up an elite-eight showdown against surprise package Emiliana Arango of Colombia.

Here are more facts and figures surrounding Sakkari's performance:

66: Sakkari needed only 66 minutes to prevail on Wednesday, improving her head-to-head against 56th-ranked Giorgi to a commanding 4-0. Sakkari has never lost more than three games in a set against Giorgi.

31: Sakkari notched her 31st match-win of the 2023 season with her latest triumph. 22 of those 31 wins have come on hard courts, a surface on which Sakkari has made six WTA finals during her career.

12: This will be Sakkari's 12th WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career, and her third of 2023 after Indian Wells and Madrid. Sakkari reached a career-best four WTA 1000 quarterfinals last year.

8: Sakkari had eight winners to Giorgi's five in the match. The Greek also had 11 unforced errors, but that number was much smaller than Giorgi's 29.

6: Sakkari converted six of her eight break points, with three breaks of service in each set. Sakkari stormed to a 5-0 lead to start the match, and though the No.2 seed fell behind an early break in the second set, she regrouped and won the last six games consecutively.

180: Sakkari will now have her first meeting with World No.180 Arango for a spot in the semifinals.

The rising 22-year-old Arango moved into her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal by edging Taylor Townsend of the United States 7-5, 1-6, 6-4. Arango was down a break at 4-2 in the third set before collecting the next four games in a row to oust Townsend.

