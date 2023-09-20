No.2 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece eased into the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi on Wednesday.
World No.9 Sakkari, who was runner-up to Jessica Pegula at Guadalajara last year, sets up an elite-eight showdown against surprise package Emiliana Arango of Colombia.
Here are more facts and figures surrounding Sakkari's performance:
66: Sakkari needed only 66 minutes to prevail on Wednesday, improving her head-to-head against 56th-ranked Giorgi to a commanding 4-0. Sakkari has never lost more than three games in a set against Giorgi.
31: Sakkari notched her 31st match-win of the 2023 season with her latest triumph. 22 of those 31 wins have come on hard courts, a surface on which Sakkari has made six WTA finals during her career.
12: This will be Sakkari's 12th WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career, and her third of 2023 after Indian Wells and Madrid. Sakkari reached a career-best four WTA 1000 quarterfinals last year.
8: Sakkari had eight winners to Giorgi's five in the match. The Greek also had 11 unforced errors, but that number was much smaller than Giorgi's 29.
6: Sakkari converted six of her eight break points, with three breaks of service in each set. Sakkari stormed to a 5-0 lead to start the match, and though the No.2 seed fell behind an early break in the second set, she regrouped and won the last six games consecutively.
180: Sakkari will now have her first meeting with World No.180 Arango for a spot in the semifinals.
The rising 22-year-old Arango moved into her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal by edging Taylor Townsend of the United States 7-5, 1-6, 6-4. Arango was down a break at 4-2 in the third set before collecting the next four games in a row to oust Townsend.
