No.2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova battled past No.3 seed Donna Vekic 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-6(6) in a grueling Upper Austria Ladies Linz semifinal on Saturday, reaching the Linz final for the second time in her career.

Alexandrova, who made her first career Hologic WTA Tour singles final at the 2018 edition of the tournament, needed 3 hours and 6 minutes to edge Vekic. Alexandrova was a set and a break down in the clash, and she also trailed 5-1 in the third-set tiebreak.

Alexandrova fired 51 winners in the semifinal showdown, including 12 aces, to level her head-to-head with Vekic at two wins apiece. The 29-year-old is now one win away from her fifth career WTA singles title.

To hoist that trophy, Alexandrova will have to defeat the winner of Saturday's second semifinal between No.1 seed Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Vekic won a 58-minute first set, and she was twice up a break in the second set. However, Alexandrova pulled back on serve at 4-4 with a winning backhand drive volley, and she saved three break points at 5-5 en route to a second-set tiebreak.

In the first tiebreak of the day, Alexandrova slammed an ace to reach triple set point at 6-3. Vekic saved the first set point with a winning drop shot, but she fired a backhand wide on the second, and the match was dead even at one set all after just over two hours of play.

In the third set, it was Vekic’s turn to come back from a break down on two separate occasions, as the pair moved into a decisive final-set tiebreak. Vekic, in fact, grabbed a 5-1 lead in this breaker, helped along by an Alexandrova double fault on that point.

But Alexandrova's big hitting let her surge back again, and she garnered her first match point at 6-5 after a long Vekic return. Vekic saved that chance with a forehand winner, but Alexandrova notched another match point at 7-6. On that chance, Alexandrova hit one last unreturned serve, sealing the victory.

