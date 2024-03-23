MIAMI -- Iga Swiatek was among the 24 players to have their singles matches at the Miami Open canceled on Friday due to persistent rain.

Before play began, 29th seed Marta Kostyuk withdrew due to illness. She was replaced by lucky loser Oceane Dodin of France.

Rain delayed the start of play for six hours before matches could get underway. Seven singles matches were completed before rain returned in the evening and play was called.

Matches will be rescheduled for Saturday.

Impacted singles matches:

[1] Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi

Zhu Lin vs [5] Jessica Pegula

Elina Avanesyan vs [6] Ons Jabeur

[10] Daria Kasatkina vs [Q] Claire Liu (tbf - Kasatkina leads 2-0)

[12] Jasmine Paolini vs [Q] Katie Volynets (tbf - Paolini leads 7-6, 4-5)

Naomi Osaka vs [15] Elina Svitolina

Sloane Stephens vs [19] Sorana Cirstea, (tbf - Cirstea leads 5-2)

[23] Caroline Garcia vs Viktoriya Tomova (tbf - Garcia leads 3-0)

Maria Timofeeva vs [26] Linda Noskova

[30] Anastasia Potapova vs Danielle Collins

Leylah Fernandez vs [Q] Emiliana Arango

A revised order of play will be made and can be found here.