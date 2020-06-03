Stars and silverware: Roland Garros trophy lifts since 2000
The last 20 Roland Garros women's singles champions lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images