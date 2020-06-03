Gallery of Champions

Stars and silverware: Roland Garros trophy lifts since 2000

The last 20 Roland Garros women's singles champions lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

01 /20
Mary Pierce lifted the trophy in 2000 and remains the last French player to have done so. She defeated Conchita Martínez, 6-2, 7-5 in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /20
In 2001, it was the turn of Jennifer Capriati to claim the title. She won the longest deciding set in French Open final history, overcoming Kim Clijsters 1-6, 6-4, 12-10.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /20
It was an all-Williams affair in 2002 as Serena defeated sister Venus, 7-5, 6-3, to pick up the silverware. This was her first step towards her first ‘Serena Slam’, which saw her hold all four majors at one time.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /20
There was a distinctly Belgian flavor to the 2003 final but it was Justine Henin who came out on top, defeating compatriot Clijsters, 6-0, 6-4.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /20
Anastasia Myskina enjoyed her only major success in the Roland Garros final of 2004. The Russian beat Elena Dementieva, 6-1, 6-2.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /20
Henin was smiling again in 2005 after sweeping aside the challenge of 2000 winner Pierce, 6-1, 6-1.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /20
More success followed for Henin in 2006 as she successfully defended her title by overcoming Svetlana Kuznetsova, 6-4, 6-4.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /20
Henin completed a hat-trick of successive Roland Garros titles and won her fourth overall in 2007, winning in straight sets once more. This time it was Ana Ivanovic who was felled in the final, 6-1, 6-2.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /20
Ivanovic returned in 2008 to claim the only major title of her career, overcoming surprise finalist Dinara Safina, 6-4, 6-3 in the showpiece.

Photo by Getty Images

10 /20
In 2009, Kuznetsova made her second trip to the final, where she overcome Safina by a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline.

Photo by Getty Images

11 /20
Italy celebrated its first Grand Slam champion in 2010 as Francesca Schiavone defeated Samantha Stosur, 6-4, 7-6(2) in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

12 /20
Another major milestone was achieved in 2011 as Li Na became Asia’s first major winner in singles. The Chinese defeated Schiavone 6-4, 7-6(0).

Photo by Getty Images

13 /20
Having struggled on clay in the early part of her career, Maria Sharapova showcased her persistence with glory at Roland Garros in 2012, which came about by beating Sara Errani, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

14 /20
Eleven years after last picking up the trophy, Serena defeated rival Sharapova, 6-4, 6-4 in the 2013 showpiece, which was a battle of the top two seeds.

Photo by Getty Images

15 /20
Sharapova was back in the final in 2014 and back lifting the trophy. Simona Halep was overcome, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 in a thrilling showpiece.

Photo by Getty Images

16 /20
The 2015 final was another three-set affair, with Serena getting the better of Lucie Safarova, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2.

Photo by Getty Images

17 /20
Garbiñe Muguruza won her debut major in 2016. The Spanish player caused an upset as she downed Serena, 7-5, 6-4.

Photo by Getty Images

18 /20
A major upset occurred in 2017 as the unseeded Jelena Ostapenko charged through the field to win her first her title on Tour. Halep was beaten, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

19 /20
It was third-time lucky for Halep in 2018 as she picked up her first Grand Slam. Having lost 12 months earlier from a set up, she came from behind to beat Sloane Stephens, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Photo by Getty Images

20 /20
In 2019, there was another debut Grand Slam winner in the form of Ashleigh Barty, who produced a dominant performance in the final to beat Czech youngster Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-3.

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.