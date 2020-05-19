The former World No.24, sidelined for six years thanks to injuries and multiple surgeries, officially announced her retirement on Twitter.

Former Top 25 player Jamie Hampton officially said goodbye to professional tennis on Tuesday.

The talented right-hander from Alabama last played an official match six seasons ago, as she was snakebitten by injuries after reaching a career-high ranking of World No.24 in July of 2013.

Hampton's career 2013 season saw her reach the second week of the French Open, where she upset Petra Kvitova along the way, and finished runner-up at the Premier-level event in Eastbourne on grass as a qualifier.

She began the 2014 season with a run to the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, but her withdrawal due to a hip injury from her expected match against Venus Williams proved a harbinger of things to come.

Ultimately, the American underwent six surgeries over the next 18 months, which included two on her right hip.

"This has been a long time coming," Hampton wrote. "Those of you who've followed my tennis career know that I've undergone numerous surgeries in the past few years.

"Unfortunately, they weren't successful enough for me to return to tennis."

don’t forget my two-hander 😂 pic.twitter.com/DrcnyiQDh7 — Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) May 19, 2020

The American racked up three Top 10 wins over the course of her career, which included a best-ever win over then-World No.4 Agnieszka Radwanska and another victory over Caroline Wozniacki during her run in Eastbourne.

"Confronting this reality couldn't have been more disappointing and it's taken many years to work through," Hampton wrote.

"Tennis was my first love, and even though it's been years since I've competed, it's still heartbreaking to officially say goodbye."

Hampton also reached one WTA doubles final, alongside Ana Tatishvili at the Bell Challenge in Quebec City in 2011, where they finished as runners-up to Raquel Atawo and Abigail Spears.

The 30-year-old's next chapter includes returning to school, as she revealed she'll begin taking classes towards a degree started this fall.