Sofia so good: Kenin's Australian Open trophy tour in Melbourne
Sofia Kenin won her first Grand Slam as she came from behind to beat Garbiñe Muguruza in three sets at the Australian Open. Check out the best images from her trophy tour in Melbourne on Sunday (Getty)
Sofia Kenin shows off the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on the banks of the Yarra River on Sunday (Getty)
Kenin won the trophy after recovering from one set down to beat Garbiñe Muguruza on Saturday night in Melbourne (Getty)
She took the victory on her first Grand Slam appearance beyond the fourth round (Getty)
Sofia and her father, Alexander, pose with the trophy on the banks of the Yarra (Getty)
The 21-year-old was the first American winner of the event in three years, since Serena Williams' 2017 success (Getty)
The new champion was the centre of attention from photographers and public alike in Melbourne all weekend (Getty)
The 14th seed knocked out one fellow seed en route to the trophy, beating home favorite Ashleigh Barty in the semifinal (Getty)
Kenin dropped just two sets all fortnight, going down to compatriot Coco Gauff in the fourth round and also Muguruza in the final (Getty)