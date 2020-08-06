Gallery of Champions

Age is no barrier: Inspirational champions at 32 or over

Celebrating the players who have won at least one WTA singles title after their 32nd birthday since 2000.

Serena Williams has won a record 18 titles since turning 32, including six Slams and two WTA Finals trophies; her most recent crown, at Auckland this January, made the American the third-oldest WTA titlist in the Open Era at 38 years and three months.

Venus Williams has won six titles since turning 32: Luxembourg 2012, Dubai 2014, Auckland, Wuhan and the Zhuhai Elite Trophy in 2015, and the former World No.1's most recent trophy, Kaohsiung 2016, captured at the age of 35 years and seven months.

Four of former World No.3 Nathalie Tauziat's eight career titles were won after the Frenchwoman's 32nd birthday, with her final trophy coming at Birmingham 2001 at the age of 33 years and seven months.

Francesca Schiavone's 2017 Bogota victory at 36 years and nine months old, her third trophy since turning 32 following Marrakech 2013 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, made the Italian the fifth-oldest WTA titlist in the Open Era.

Late-blooming Flavia Pennetta won the two biggest titles of her career after turning 32 - Indian Wells 2014 and the 2015 US Open, where she became the oldest first-time Grand Slam champion ever at the age of 33.

Tamarine Tanasugarn also won two titles after turning 32 - her second 's-Hertogenbosch trophy in 2009 and Osaka 2010, where the 33-year-old Thai won the oldest known women's final ever over 40-year-old Kimiko Date.

Pauline Parmentier snapped a nine-year-and-nine-month drought - the third-longest gap ever between titles - in 2018, when the 32-year-old Frenchwoman collected her third and fourth trophies in Istanbul and (pictured) Québec City.

Kimiko Date became the second-oldest WTA titlist of the Open Era at 38 years and 11 months when she won Seoul 2009, 13 years after her last previous trophy at San Diego 1996 - the second-longest gap between titles ever.

Hsieh Su-Wei collected the third and most recent title of her career at Hiroshima 2018 at the age of 32 years and nine months.

Conchita Martínez won the 33rd and final title of her career at the age of 32 years and nine months at Pattaya 2005, defeating Anna-Lena Groenefeld 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

Samantha Stosur lifted her ninth and most recent title at Strasbourg 2017 at the age of 33 years and two months after winning the only all-Australian WTA final since 2005 over Daria Gavrilova.

At the age of 33 years and one month, Svetlana Kuznetsova captured the 18th title of her career at Washington 2018 after fending off four championship points against Donna Vekic in the final.

A week before her 33rd birthday, Roberta Vinci won the biggest title of her career at St. Petersburg 2016 - leading to the Italian becoming the oldest ever Top 10 debutante at 33 years and four days old the following week.

Amy Frazier won the eighth and final title of her career at Québec City 2005 at the age of 32 years and six months.

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni's 2014 Québec City title at the age of 32 years and six months was the third of her career - and the 16-year, four-month drought since her second, at Bol 1998, is the longest gap between titles ever.

One week after turning 32, Klara Koukalova snapped a nine-year-and-six-month title drought to lift her third WTA trophy, defeating Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 to win Florianopolis 2014.

