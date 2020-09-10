Rivalry Record

Rivalry record: Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka

Former World No.1s Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka have met 22 times, 10 of which were on the Grand Slam stage - including many classic contests. Ahead of their US Open semifinal tonight, look back on a rivalry which Williams leads 18-4 overall.

Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka met for the first time in the third round of the 2008 Australian Open, with Williams defeating an 18-year-old Azarenka - who was seeded at a major for the first time at No.26 - 6-3, 6-4.

One year and one round later, the last 16 of the 2009 Australian Open saw Williams advance after Azarenka was forced to retire due to illness while leading 6-3, 2-4, with the American eventually going on to lift her 10th Grand Slam trophy.

Two months after that, Azarenka - in the week she had cracked the Top 10 for the first time - finished what she had started in Australia by stunning Williams 6-3, 6-1 in the Miami final to seal her maiden Premier Mandatory title.

Wimbledon 2009 saw Williams regain the upper hand in the rivalry in emphatic fashion, dismissing Azarenka 6-2, 6-3 en route to her 11th Grand Slam crown.

A third straight Australian Open meeting in 2010, each a round further than the previous year, saw a patented Williams comeback from a set and 0-4 down in the quarterfinals, quelling Azarenka 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 and going on to her 12th major title.

Ranked World No.80 in the summer of her comeback from the foot injury that had sidelined her for nearly a year, Williams defeated Azarenka 6-3, 6-3 in the 2011 Toronto semifinals, going on to claim her second title in a row.

Three weeks later, seeded No.28 at the 2011 US Open, Williams was drawn against No.4 seed Azarenka in the third round, and reprised the win 6-1, 7-6(5) before going on to reach the final.

The second final the pair would contest was at Madrid 2012, where Williams won the only incarnation of the tournament on blue clay 6-1, 6-3 over Azarenka, who was now World No.1 after winning her first major at that year's Australian Open.

The 2012 Wimbledon semifinals saw Williams withstand a late Azarenka fightback from a set and a break down to survive 6-3, 7-6(6), going on to lift her 14th Grand Slam trophy.

A month later, the pair met again on Wimbledon's Centre Court in the semifinals of the 2012 London Olympic Games; Williams won 6-1, 6-2 and went on to claim the gold medal, while Azarenka bounced back to defeat Maria Kirilenko for the bronze medal.

The pair contested their first Grand Slam final at the 2012 US Open - and it was a thriller, with Williams coming back from 3-5 down and two points from losing in the deciding set to seal her 15th major trophy 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Underlining her stranglehold of the rivalry at this point, Williams posted her ninth straight win over Azarenka 6-4, 6-4 in the round-robin stage of the 2012 Istanbul WTA Finals, extending her overall head-to-head lead to a dominant 11-1.

Fresh off defending her Australian Open title, Azarenka would eventually snap Williams's streak of wins in the 2013 Doha final, saving a set point in the first set to claim her 16th trophy 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3.

Williams's 34-match winning streak in the spring of 2013 meant that the American went unbeaten on clay that year, including a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Azarenka in the Rome final.

2013 is the only year to date in which Azarenka has scored multiple wins over Williams, the Belarusian taking the Cincinnati final in a two-and-a-half-hour epic 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(6).

At the 2013 US Open, the pair clashed in a fourth final that year and second straight in New York, and it was another rollercoaster: Williams lost a double-break lead in the second set, but eventually won her 17th major 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-1 over Azarenka.

Williams would put together a 25-match winning streak across the end of 2013 and start of 2014, including a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of Azarenka in the Brisbane final in which she came from a break down in the second set.

Ranked World No.31 and on the comeback trail from a foot injury, Azarenka held triple match point over Williams in the third round of Madrid 2015 serving at 6-5 in the decider, only for the American to pull out a 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(1) escape.

A month later in the 2015 Roland Garros quarterfinals, Williams inflicted another heartbreaking loss on Azarenka, coming from a set and a break down to triumph 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 - one of five three-setters she won en route to her 20th major crown.

All three matches the pair contested in 2015 would be three-set classics, and all would be won by Williams, who took their Wimbledon quarterfinal 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 en route to completing the second 'Serena Slam' of her career.

A resurgent Azarenka snapped the streak of five losses to Williams in the 2016 Indian Wells final, winning 6-4, 6-4 to seal her return to the Top 10 after nearly two years - and going on to become the fourth player ever to capture the Sunshine Double.

Three years later, having both become mothers in the intervening time, Williams and Azarenka met in the second round of Indian Wells 2019, with the American taking the honors 7-5, 6-3.

