WTA Champions

From Serena to Sabalenka: Active players with the most WTA titles

Serena Williams won her 73rd career title to start the 2020 season and continues to lead the field among active players; find out who else is in pursuit of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's record among active players.

Serena Williams celebrated her 73rd WTA title - and first since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia - at the ASB Classic in January of 2020. Her trophy collection famously includes 23 major titles.

Serena's elder sister Venus is hot on her heels with 49 WTA titles of her own, including seven Grand Slam crowns and the inaugural WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in 2015.

Kim Clijsters' first comeback reached its zenith with a long-awaited Australian Open crown, which increased her WTA title total to 41. The former World No.1 is looking to add to that in her latest comeback that began in 2020.

Petra Kvitova drove off with her 27th career title at the 2019 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, her fifth on clay, and lengthened her streak of winning at least one per season to nine years in a row.

Simona Halep's dream of winning the Internazionali BNL d'Italia came true in 2020, a year in which she won a tour-leading three titles (tied with Aryna Sabalenka) to head into 2021 with 22 WTA trophies.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka enjoyed a career renaissance in 2020, winning her 21st WTA title - and her first since motherhood - at the Western & Southern Open held in Flushing Meadows.

Svetlana Kuznetova battled through a titanic three-setter with Donna Vekic to capture her 18th WTA title at the Citi Open - a haul that also includes a pair of major titles at the US Open and Roland Garros.

Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova has long felt at home at the Brisbane International, winning her third title there in January to notch a 16th WTA title.

Elina Svitolina captured titles on opposite ends of 2020's COVID-19 lockdown, earning her 15th tour victory at the Internationaux de Strasbourg this fall.

Speaking of Strasbourg, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova isn't far behind with 12 titles of her own, winning her latest at the International event in 2018.

Former World No.2 Vera Zvonareva's career entered its third decade in 2020, and the Russian is as motivated as ever to add to her 12 WTA trophies, the last of which came at the 2011 Baku Cup.

Angelique Kerber was Queen of the 2018 Wimbledon Champions Ball, when she defeated Serena Williams to win her third major title and 12th WTA title in total.

Kiki Bertens extended her St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy winning streak to eight matches and two titles in a row, making for an even 10 WTA titles in 2020.

2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur has long played scintillating tennis on clay, winning an all-Aussie final against Daria Gavrilova at the 2017 Internationaux de Strasbourg for her ninth WTA title.

Sara Errani was all smiles in 2016 when she triumphed through a wild week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for her ninth WTA trophy.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty enjoyed a hero's welcome at the start of the 2020 season, winning her first title in Australia (and eighth overall) at the Adelaide International.

Aryna Sabalenka added three titles in 2020 to her collection of eight in total. She is tied with Simona Halep for most this season - including back-to-back wins at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open and the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

