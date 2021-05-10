Career Retrospective

Career rewind: The best of Samantha Stosur

Australian legend Samantha Stosur announced her retirement from professional tennis at the 2023 Australian Open. Take a look back at some of her career highlights.

Best wishes to Samantha Stosur, who retired this week after her final mixed doubles match at the 2023 Australian Open.

Helped by twin weapons of a fierce forehand and a stellar serve which she could kick at opportune moments, Stosur reached a career-high ranking of World No.4 in 2011. She finished in the Top 20 of the year-end rankings for five straight years (2009-2013).

Stosur (seen here with her 2017 Strasbourg trophy) won 9 WTA singles titles in her career, and reached an additional 16 WTA singles finals.

The pinnacle of Stosur's singles career was her victory at the 2011 US Open. Seeded 9th, Stosur defeated Vera Zvonareva, Angelique Kerber, and Serena Williams in the final three rounds to capture her Grand Slam title.

Stosur also put together multiple excellent runs at Roland Garros, where she claimed 40 match-wins during her career. She reached the final in 2010, and was a semifinalist in 2009, 2012, and 2016.

Early in her professional career, Stosur rose to prominence in doubles, winning Grand Slam titles alongside Lisa Raymond at the 2005 US Open and 2006 Roland Garros. She also won three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in her career.

Stosur rose to WTA Doubles World No.1 for the first time on February 6, 2006. She spent an astounding 61 consecutive weeks at the top of the doubles rankings, and finished 2006 as the year-end Doubles World No.1.

Stosur won her home Grand Slam event in women's doubles alongside Zhang Shuai at the 2019 Australian Open. She and Zhang added another major at the 2021 US Open. Overall, she has won 28 WTA doubles titles in her career.

Stosur was an integral member of Australia's Billie Jean King Cup team for 16 years, including during their run to the 2019 final. That year, Stosur received the Fed Cup Award of Excellence for her success and passion in the premier team event.

Having played her final singles match at Strasbourg 2021, Stosur ended her career by playing her last doubles and mixed doubles matches in front of home fans at the 2023 Australian Open.

