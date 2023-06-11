Roland Garros photoshoot: The best of 2023 French Open champion Iga Swiatek

World No.1 Iga Swiatek capped off a third title run in Paris with another trophy tour with the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

For the third time in the last four years, Swiatek took the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen on a tour of Paris.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

She took the trophy on a tour of the Eiffel Tower, the Seine river, and the Bir-Hakeim bridge.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

After opting for a multi-colored dress in 2020 and a white jacket and pants last year, Swiatek was clad in all-black for this year's shoot.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

A much-needed pit stop: Swiatek had the entourage befitting a four-time Grand Slam champion for the shoot.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Swiatek was met with a media scrum on her tour, as she posed for photos in front of the world's photographers.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

With a three-set win over Karolina Muchova on Saturday, Swiatek became the third woman in the Open Era to win her first four Grand Slam finals.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

'Where's my trophy?' France is the home of the mime, and Swiatek had a little fun with photographers on the shoot.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

While she's getting pretty used to raising big trophies these days, this was no doubt Swiatek's easiest trophy lift.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Classic Parisian glamour: Swiatek's black & white shots stunned in the City of Light.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

By virtue of retaining the title, Swiatek leaves Paris with another gift: She'll stay on top of the world.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

