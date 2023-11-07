2023 WTA Finals Cancun

In pictures: The best of the WTA Finals Cancun

Emotion, athleticism and dramatic backdrops: The best photos of each of the WTA Finals Cancun qualifiers.

01 /16
A meditative Iga Swiatek is on-brand as she prepares for a round-robin match with music and a book.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

02 /16
Purple court, purple skies: Aryna Sabalenka is lit up as she serves during her semifinal match.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

03 /16
Coco Gauff shows off her athleticism as she leaps for a high backhand volley.

Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images

04 /16
A poker-faced Elena Rybakina walks out on court for her showdown against Aryna Sabalenka.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

05 /16
Jessica Pegula lets it all out after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

06 /16
Ons Jabeur pretends to blow a shot over the net during her match against Iga Swiatek.

Fred Mullane/ISI Photos/Getty Images

07 /16
Marketa Vondrousova's beseeching expression is framed by her racquet during her match against Coco Gauff.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

08 /16
Maria Sakkari averts her eyes from the screen as she awaits the result of an electronic line call.

Harold Alcocer/Jam Media/Getty Images

09 /16
Elise Mertens watches intently as Storm Hunter goes for a volley.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

10 /16
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff move in sync at net and at the baseline.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

11 /16
Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva celebrate winning a point with simultaneous fist-pumps.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

12 /16
Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski talk tactics.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

13 /16
Ena Shibahara stretches for a smash as Shuko Aoyama keeps her feet moving.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

14 /16
Katerina Siniakova is silhouetted against the twilight sky as she and partner Barbora Krejcikova take on Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

15 /16
Ellen Perez finds a backhand angle as partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez looks on.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

16 /16
Desirae Krawczyk keeps her eyes on the ball as partner Demi Schuurs stays alert at the baseline.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Latest News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2023 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.